HP : One in Three Women Attempt to Shatter the Glass Ceiling Amidst Ongoing Hardship

The pandemic has changed the way we live and work, and women in particular have been disproportionally affected by the global shift. In spring 2020, approximately 3.5 million mothers with school-age children lost jobs or left the workforce in the U.S. Although jobs have returned, there are 1.1 million fewer women in the workforce than in February 2020.



HP's new global external study reveals not all is lost. Many women are still eager to advance in their careers, with one in three in the U.S. applying for promotions last year. The top reason for applying for a promotion among all adults is to increase income (60%), followed by readiness to take on more responsibility (37%). More women (42%) than men (31%) say they are looking for a promotion because they are already doing higher-level tasks outside of their role.



Additional key findings:



Women's Ambition Remains, but More Men than Women are Getting Promoted

Among the countries that participated, the top country with women who applied for a promotion was India (90%), which was more than men (67%). United Kingdom came in second with 32% of women who applied for a promotion versus 26% of men. In the U.S., fewer women than men say they applied or expressed interest in a promotion - 30% of women compared to 38% of men.Also, men in the U.S. were more likely to be successful - 52% of men got the promotion they applied for, as opposed to 40% of women.





From the Great Resignation to the Great Retention

The ability to manage work and life (56%) was the top reason women in the U.S. said they want to stay at their current company. Only 10% say a competitive total compensation package makes them stay, as opposed to 21% of men. More men (37%) than women (29%) in the U.S. point to the opportunities they have to grow with their employer as a reason to stay with their current company.



Hybrid Work has the Highest Potential to Support Women & Minorities

Flexibility may be key to retaining women and minority groups in the workplace, but many believe physical connection is an important mechanism to advance their careers. In the U.S., it's a tie between the hybrid work model (30%) and in-person/office model (30%) that are believed to be most beneficial. Only 17% think the remote work model is most ideal for advancing women and minorities. Interestingly, more people in Canada (36%), U.K. (38%), Mexico (42%) and India (32%) than in the U.S. thought the hybrid work model is most beneficial for women and minorities to grow in the workplace.

Employees Feel Bullish about Corporate Efforts to Fight Gender Discrimination

Employees are largely feeling encouraged by actions their employers have taken on gender equity. In the U.S., about half of people say their company is making more efforts to combat gender discrimination than in the past. Perhaps not surprisingly, more men (54%) than women (42%) agree that their company is taking more steps on gender equity.

