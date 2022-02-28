HP : Q1'22 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)

All non-GAAP numbers have been adjusted to exclude certain items. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included as a part of a Q1 FY22 Results Presentation available at investor.hp.com.
CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
Commercial includes Office Printing Solutions including commercial products and OEM hardware, Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing and digital manufacturing, excluding supplies. Consumer includes Home Printing Solutions, excluding supplies.
NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.
HP Inc. Reports FY22 First Quarter Results
Capital Allocation
Dividend Payment
Stock repurchase
Net debt
$271 million
$1.5 billion
($3.7)billion
$0.25 per share
approximately 42.6 million shares
i $0.5 billion q/q
Asset Management
Cash conversion cycle
=
Days Receivables
-
Days Payable
+
Days inventory
(33) days
27 days
119 days
59 days
i 8 days q/q
i 3 days q/q
h 11 days q/q
h 6 days q/q
1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps.
