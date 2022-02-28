HP : Q1'22 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  HP Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  02/22 04:43:09 pm
33.7 USD   -2.18%
HP Inc. Reports FY22 First Quarter Results

Highlights

Net revenue

h 8% CC (2)

$17.0

$15.6

h 9%

Q1 FY21

Q1 FY22

$17.0

GAAP diluted net EPS

$0.99

$0.83

h 19%

Q1 FY21

Q1 FY22

$0.99

Non-GAAP(1) diluted net EPS

$1.10

$0.92

h 20%

Q1 FY21

Q1 FY22

$1.10

Cash provided by operations

$1.7

$1.0 h 62%

Q1 FY21

Q1 FY22

$1.7

Geography

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

40% of net revenue

35% of net revenue

25% of net revenue

i 1% y/y

h 8% y/y

h 30% y/y

i 1% CC (2)

h 8% CC (2)

h 28%CC (2)

Non-US net revenue was

67% of total net revenue

Personal Systems

Printing

$

Net revenue

Total

i 6% y/y

$

Net revenue

$12.2 billion

Units

$4.8 billion

Supplies

i

2% y/y

h 14% y/y

h 15% y/y

Notebooks

i 4% y/y

net revenue

CC

(2)

i 3% y/y

h 14% CC

(2)

net revenue

Units i

9% y/y

i 5% CC

(2)

Total hardware

i 28% y/y

Desktops

y

units

Operating

h 17% y/y

Operating

net revenue

Units h

3% y/y

Commercial net

h

9% y/y

profit

Commercial

profit

revenue

(3)

h

y

$957 million

net revenue

26% y/y

$879 million

Consumer net

i

23% y/y

7.8% of net revenue

Consumer

18.2% of net revenue

revenue

(3)

i 1% y/y

net revenue

  1. All non-GAAP numbers have been adjusted to exclude certain items. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included as a part of a Q1 FY22 Results Presentation available at investor.hp.com.
  2. CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
  3. Commercial includes Office Printing Solutions including commercial products and OEM hardware, Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing and digital manufacturing, excluding supplies. Consumer includes Home Printing Solutions, excluding supplies.

NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

HP Inc. Reports FY22 First Quarter Results

Capital Allocation

Dividend Payment

Stock repurchase

Net debt

(1)

$271 million

$1.5 billion

($3.7)billion

$0.25 per share

approximately 42.6 million shares

i $0.5 billion q/q

Asset Management

Cash conversion cycle

=

Days Receivables

-

Days Payable

+

Days inventory

(33) days

27 days

119 days

59 days

i 8 days q/q

i 3 days q/q

h 11 days q/q

h 6 days q/q

1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps.

NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

© Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 21:32:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 608 M - -
Net income 2022 4 248 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 36 288 M 36 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float -
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 34,45 $
Average target price 36,76 $
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie E Myers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Lead Independent Director
Greg Baxter Chief Digital & Transformation Officer
Tolga Kurtoglu Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HP INC.-8.55%36 288
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.39%39 310
GOERTEK INC.-19.08%23 679
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-7.15%22 962
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY1.59%20 830
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-2.34%13 493