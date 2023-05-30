Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:15 2023-05-30 pm EDT
30.93 USD   -1.18%
05:55pHP Fiscal Second-Quarter Earnings Top Views, Revenue Falls Short
MT
05:35pHp : Q2'23 Earnings Summary
PU
04:58pHP misses revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HP : Q2'23 Earnings Summary

05/30/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HP Inc. Reports FY23

Second Quarter Results

Net Revenue

GAAP Diluted Net EPS

Non-GAAP1 Diluted Net EPS

Cash Provided by Operations

18% CC2

$16.5B

22%

$12.9B

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

$12.9 billion

$0.94

14%

$1.07

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

$1.07

$1.08

26%

$0.80

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

$0.80

25%

$0.6B

$0.5B

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

$636 million

Launched more than 50 new products and

On track to deliver at least 40% of $1.4B Future

Returned $0.3B to shareholders for the

solutions at Amplify partner event

Ready structural run-rate savings goal in FY23.

quarter via dividends

Personal Systems

Net revenue

Operating profit

$8.2 billion

$445 million

29% y/y

5.4% of net revenue

25% y/y CC2

Printing

Net revenue

Operating profit

$4.7 billion

$899 million

5% y/y

19.0% of net revenue

2% y/y CC2

Capital Allocation

Dividend Payment

Net debt3

$259 million

$(8.8) billion

$0.2625 per share

$0.3 billion q/q

  1. All non-GAAP numbers have been adjusted to exclude certain items. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included as a part of Q2 FY23 Results Presentation available at investor.hp.com.
  2. CC = constant currency; adjusted to exclude the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations calculatedby translating current period revenue using monthly exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
  3. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swap

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 21:34:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HP INC.
05:55pHP Fiscal Second-Quarter Earnings Top Views, Revenue Falls Short
MT
05:35pHp : Q2'23 Earnings Summary
PU
04:58pHP misses revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand
RE
04:43pHP's Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline; Tightens Guidance
MT
04:27pHp : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pEarnings Flash (HPQ) HP Reports Q2 Revenue $12.91B, vs. Street Est of $13.041B
MT
04:18pHP Guides For Q3 EPS of $0.81-$0.91, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.86/Share; FY 2023 E..
MT
04:16pHP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
AQ
09:14aLet's wait-and-see
MS
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 556 M - -
Net income 2023 2 516 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 30 841 M 30 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,30 $
Average target price 30,06 $
Spread / Average Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Lores President, CEO & Executive Director
Marie E Myers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Lead Independent Director
Greg Baxter Chief Digital & Transformation Officer
Tolga Kurtoglu Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HP INC.16.49%30 841
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.61%35 406
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.88%19 879
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.40%12 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED15.76%11 495
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.77%10 498
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer