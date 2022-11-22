This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("HP") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation; projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred taxes, share repurchases, foreign currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges, planned structural cost reductions and productivity initiatives; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including, but not limited to, our business model and transformation, our sustainability goals, our go-to-market strategy, the execution of restructuring plans (including the fiscal 2023 plan) and any resulting cost savings, net revenue or profitability improvements or other financial impacts; any statements concerning the expected development, demand, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements concerning potential supply constraints, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims, disputes or other litigation matters; any statements of expectation or belief, including with respect to the timing and expected benefits of acquisitions and other business combination and investment transactions (including the acquisition of Poly); and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing . Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms.
Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, the effects of which may give rise to or amplify the risks associated with many of these factors listed here; the need to manage (and reliance on) third-party suppliers, including with respect to component shortages, and the need to manage HP's global, multi-tier distribution network, limit potential misuse of pricing programs by HP's channel partners, adapt to new or changing marketplaces and effectively deliver HP's services; HP's ability to execute on its strategic plan, including the previously announced initiatives, business model changes and transformation; execution of planned structural cost reductions and productivity initiatives; HP's ability to complete any contemplated share repurchases, other capital return programs or other strategic transactions; the competitive pressures faced by HP's businesses; risks associated with executing HP's strategy and business model changes and transformation and the fiscal 2023 plan; successfully innovating, developing and executing HP's go-to-market strategy, including online, omnichannel and contractual sales, in an evolving distribution, reseller and customer landscape; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet evolving customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; successfully competing and maintaining the value proposition of HP's products, including supplies; challenges to HP's ability to accurately forecast inventories, demand and pricing, which may be due to HP's multi-tiered channel, sales of HP's products to unauthorized resellers or unauthorized resale of HP's products or our uneven sales cycle; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions (including the acquisition of Poly); the results of our restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP's business) and the anticipated benefits of HP's restructuring plans; the protection of HP's intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; the hiring and retention of key employees; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, changes and events, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its regional and global ramifications, recent volatility in global capital markets, increases in benchmark interest rates and the effects of inflation; risks associated with HP's international operations; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners, including logistical challenges with respect to such execution and performance; changes in estimates and assumptions HP makes in connection with the preparation of its financial statements; disruptions in operations from system security risks, data protection breaches, cyberattacks, extreme weather conditions or other effects of climate change, medical epidemics or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other natural or manmade disasters or catastrophic events; the impact of changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and tax laws; potential impacts, liabilities and costs from pending or potential investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
As in prior periods, the financial information set forth in this presentation, including any tax-related items, reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While HP believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in HP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2023, HP's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023, and HP's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation and HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking and other statements in this presentation may also address our corporate responsibility progress, plans, and goals (including environmental matters), and the inclusion of such statements is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in HP's filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-lookingsustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future.
HP's Investor Relations website at investor.hp.com contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. The content of HP's website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation or in any other report or document HP files with the SEC, and any references to HP's website are intended to be inactive textual references only.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
HP has included non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation to supplement HP's consolidated financial statements presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included elsewhere in this presentation. HP's management uses net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, and other non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and forecast HP's performance before gains, losses or other charges that are considered by HP's management to be outside of HP's core business segment operating results. Gross cash, net cash (debt), and free cash flow are liquidity measures that provide useful information to management about the amount of cash available for investment in HP's businesses, funding acquisitions, repurchasing stock and other purposes. Net cash (debt) provides useful information to management about the state of HP's consolidated balance sheet.
These and the other non-GAAP financial measures that HP uses may have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of HP's results as reported under GAAP. For example, items such as amortization of intangible assets, though not directly affecting HP's cash position, represent the loss in value of intangible assets over time. The expense associated with this change in value is not included in non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the change in value of those intangible assets. In addition, items such as restructuring and other charges, acquisition and divestiture (credits)/charges, Russia exit charges, non-operatingretirement-related (credits)/ charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges, debt extinguishment costs, Oracle litigation proceeds, tax adjustments, and the related tax impact on these items that are excluded from non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings financial measures and cash flow. HP may not be able to immediately liquidate the short-term and long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure. In addition, free cash flow, which includes adjustment for net investment in leases and net capital expenditure, does not represent the total increase or decrease in cash for the period. The non-GAAP financial information that we provide also may differ from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We account for the limitations on our use of these non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP financial statements and using non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. We also provide reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and we encourage investors to review those reconciliations carefully.
We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to the related GAAP measures provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by HP's management in its financial and operational decision-making and allows investors to see HP's results "through the eyes" of management. We further believe that providing this information better enables investors to understand HP's operating performance and financial condition and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by HP's management to evaluate and measure such performance and financial condition.
HP's Investor Relations website at https://investor.hp.com contains a significant amount of information about HP, including financial and other information for investors. HP encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.
Q4 FY22 Highlights
Net revenue of$14.8 billion, down 11.2% from the prior-year period and down 8.0% in constant currency1
Non-GAAPdiluted net earnings per share2 of $0.85, within the previously provided outlook of $0.79 to $0.89 per share
GAAP diluted net earnings per share wasnegligible, and below the previously provided outlook of $0.44 to $0.54 per share
Free cash flow of$1.8 billion2,3
Returned$1.0 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends
Adjusted to exclude the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included on slide 23 and in the GAAP to non-GAAP slides that appear as part of the supplemental slides of this presentation. A description of HP's use of non-GAAP information is provided on slide 3 under "Use of non-GAAP financial information"
Free cash flow includes net cash provided from operating activities of $1,904 million adjusted for net investments in leases of $61 million and net investment in property, plant and equipment of $144 million
FY22 Highlights
Net revenue of$63.0 billion, down 0.8% from the prior-year period and up 0.7% in constant currency1
Non-GAAPdiluted net earnings per share2 of $4.08, within the previously provided outlook of $4.02 to $4.12 per share
GAAP diluted net earnings per share of$3.05, below the previously provided outlook of $3.46 to $3.56 per share
Free cash flow of$3.9 billion2,3
Returned$5.3 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends
Adjusted to exclude the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included on slide 24 and in the GAAP to non-GAAP slides that appear as part of the supplemental slides of this presentation. A description of HP's use of non-GAAP information is provided on slide 3 under "Use of non-GAAP financial information"
Free cash flow includes net cash provided from operating activities of $4,463 million adjusted for net investments in leases of $155 million and net investment in property, plant and equipment of $765 million