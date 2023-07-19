News Highlights

Customers to date include Skanska, Greenhatch Group, Level 5 Drywall and PDC Incorporated

Improved sensors for obstacle detection, enhanced ink options and smarter workflows introduced

Compatible with Robotic Total Stations from leading manufacturers for faster, more accurate measurements

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 19, 2023 - Today HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) announced full availability of HP SitePrint in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland following a successful Early Access Program with some of the biggest names in construction. HP SitePrint is a robotic solution that prints the most complex construction site layouts with pinpoint accuracy, empowering construction pros with as much as ten times the productivity of manual techniques.1

HP SitePrint has been used by General Contractors, Trade Contractors and Geospatial Service Providers on over a hundred projects, across six countries - including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Spain and Norway. Full case study videos exploring the use of HP SitePrint by Level 5 Drywall Inc. and Greenhatch Group can be viewed here.

"On our first day with the device we did a competition between SitePrint and a manual layout team of four people. The HP solution laid out seven or eight rooms in the time it took the manual team to do two or three!" recalls Gerardo Rivera, COO, L5 Drywall Inc. "Now we can free up resources to start laying out track much earlier, helping move the project forward faster. The accuracy also impressed us. Make a couple of errors during the layout phase and you end up ripping out walls later in the project - eating away at your margin. With HP SitePrint you can help eliminate mistakes and move weeks ahead in your schedule."

A $9.7 trillion-dollar industry, the construction sector represents almost 10% percent of the world's GDP, meaning its performance has a sizeable impact on the global economy.2 However, the industry faces challenges in productivity and human resourcing. While labor productivity in manufacturing has grown an average 3.6 percent a year over the past two decades, the construction sector has lagged with only a 1 percent increase over the same time period, according to McKinsey.3 Slow adoption of digital technologies compared to other sectors is seen as a key reason for sluggish productivity in construction.