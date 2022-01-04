HP at CES 2022: Designing the Next Steps in Gaming with Revolutionary Experiences for All

OMEN introduces new desktops, including the 45L model with OMEN Cryo Chamber™, a radical new CPU cooling solution

Victus by HP debuts its first desktop in a small form factor with a mainstream audience in mind

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today revealed its newest gaming lineup with the revolutionary OMEN 45L Desktop, refined OMEN 25L Desktop, powerfully small footprint Victus by HP 15L Desktop, and HP’s first next-gen console ready OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor. The company also updated its OMEN 16 and 17 Laptops and introduced a new coverage plan to help protect a player’s gaming ecosystem.

Gaming isn’t just growing, it’s a constantly evolving part of today’s culture that’s led to 2.7 billion people plugging in2 – nearly 35% of the global population. Women are playing a critical part in the development and progression of this space, making up 60% of all new gamers2. Meanwhile, 30% of new gamers are under 252 years of age, showing that it’s taken firm hold as a generational form of entertainment and social connection being passed down.

In fact, the social aspect behind gaming is a primary reason to play with 84% of gamers stating they play to connect with others of similar interests2, 80% using gaming to meet new people2, and 77% play games to say in touch with friends2.

“With more people playing than ever before, gamers have never been more diverse or vocal for products that meet their needs in customization and personalization,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “From our powerful desktop towers to our next-gen console ready 4K monitor, and ultimate ecosystem coverage plan, our CES line-up was designed to keep gamers social, connected, and entertained with an amazing hardware and software ecosystem that reflects their individual needs.”

PROGRESSION IN DESKTOP GAMING

The OMEN 45L Desktop makes waves with a revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution dubbed the OMEN Cryo Chamber™1. This compartment is situated up to 43mm3 above the main tower interior and houses up to a 360mm AiO liquid cooler, which results in CPU temperatures 6°C lower4 at full load over an identical model without this feature. It works by pulling in colder ambient air from outside the desktop to cool the radiator instead of utilizing air within the main interior actively heated by the CPU, GPU, and other components. For those who opt to go with a more traditional tower design, the recently released OMEN 40L Desktop has all the same configurability as its larger sibling, without the OMEN Cryo Chamber™1 and one less 120mm fan, which results in a slightly smaller vertical footprint.

Additional OMEN 45L Desktop features:

Supreme Performance : Watch virtual worlds come to life with up to an NVIDIA ® GeForce ® RTX™ 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT with all-new Infinity Cache technology, both with a unique OMEN visual design. Gameplay flows ultra-smooth with up to the latest 12 th Gen Intel ® Core™ i9-12900K processors 5 or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X processors 6 both top coated with Shin-Etsu MicroSi Extreme Thermal Paste. Comes shipped with Windows 11 7 for the ultimate PC gaming experience.

: Watch virtual worlds come to life with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT with all-new Infinity Cache technology, both with a unique OMEN visual design. Gameplay flows ultra-smooth with up to the latest 12 Gen Intel Core™ i9-12900K processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X processors both top coated with Shin-Etsu MicroSi Extreme Thermal Paste. Comes shipped with Windows 11 for the ultimate PC gaming experience. Top-Tier Components : Easily multitask games and a multitude of apps with up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory and provide games the quick asset access they need with up to 2x 2TB WD Black™ M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs 8 on top of additional storage support for 2x 2.5 SATA SSDs and 2x 3.5” SATA HDDs. Stable and reliable power flows into the PC with up to an 800W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Gold ATX PSU to keep the games running and the RGB cycling. Internals keep cool with 7x Cooler Master 120mm fans with support for ARGB lighting that can be controlled within OMEN Gaming Hub.

: Easily multitask games and a multitude of apps with up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory and provide games the quick asset access they need with up to 2x 2TB WD Black™ M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs on top of additional storage support for 2x 2.5 SATA SSDs and 2x 3.5” SATA HDDs. Stable and reliable power flows into the PC with up to an 800W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Gold ATX PSU to keep the games running and the RGB cycling. Internals keep cool with 7x Cooler Master 120mm fans with support for ARGB lighting that can be controlled within OMEN Gaming Hub. Expansive Bliss : Upgrading components couldn’t be easier thanks to the toolless front and side panels with side cover locks to keep the panels secure. The chassis also supports up to a full ATX motherboard, triple-slot full length graphics card, and up to 200mm ATX PSU.

: Upgrading components couldn’t be easier thanks to the toolless front and side panels with side cover locks to keep the panels secure. The chassis also supports up to a full ATX motherboard, triple-slot full length graphics card, and up to 200mm ATX PSU. Ultimate Control: Ships with OMEN Gaming Hub preinstalled to take advantage of powerful internal features like Undervolting9, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals to help games run sublime. Additionally, access to other features, such as Coaching, Rewards, Oasis Live10, and OMEN Light Studio raise gaming experiences in new and exciting ways.

FULL DIY AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Enthusiasts who love to DIY a computer from the ground up made up 19% of the total PC gaming hardware market11 opposite branded systems and peripherals as little as two years ago. To support this critical segment the, the OMEN 45L ATX Case – complete with the innovative OMEN Cryo Chamber™1 – will be available to purchase in the coming weeks.

ENGINEERED FOR GAMING PERFORMANCE AND EXPANDABILITY

Introduced last spring, the OMEN 25L Desktop gave gamers a reimagined tower with refined thermals and a tool-less design in a tower that’s simple yet sleek. Today the aesthetic of the desktop is further enhanced with a much-requested Ceramic White color option – a first for an OMEN Desktop – along with an optional tempered glass side panel to highlight the gorgeous interior, which features RGB lighting via OMEN Gaming Hub. Thermals have been further improved with the addition of a 120mm front fan. As powerful as ever, gamers can breeze through the latest hits with graphics powered by up to the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3080 or up to the AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card. When paired with the computing strength of up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors5, or up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ processors6, this desktop is ready to handle any game thrown at it.

ELEVATED GAMING FOR ANY LIFESTYLE

With the reveal of Victus by HP earlier this summer, gamers were introduced to a brand that focuses on helping anyone outplay the ordinary in their gaming adventures. The Victus by HP 15L Desktop is the line’s first desktop and features a compact design with two color options in Mica Silver and Ceramic White, along with the introduction of the eye-catching, customizable RGB “infinity mirror” logo that’s sure to make anyone stop and gaze. Complete with stellar internal power with up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060 Ti or up to the AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT graphics card. Meanwhile, new 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors5, or up to the latest AMD Ryzen™7 5000G Series processors6 and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM ensure players won’t skip a beat.

CONSOLE READY IN GLORIOUS 4K

The OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor debuts as both OMEN’s first HDMI 2.1 and first next-gen console plug-and-play ready gaming monitor. The 4K gaming market is rapidly expanding with year over year growth of 257% in the USA, 237% in APJ, and 185% in EMEA13, while 6 out of 10 gamers check if their monitors are compatible with their console during the purchasing process14. With 47% of all gaming monitors projected to be 144Hz in 202115, this monitor delivers on the growing standard with a 1ms refresh rate, all while rocking the beauty that comes with 4K UHD gaming. Extended features and details include:

Spectacular Visuals: Forget about screen tearing with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology 1 6 yielding low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate 1 7 ranges. Get immersed in the action and view livelier and more colorful gameplay via IPS oxide panel technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 95%, 450 nits brightness 1 8 , and true 8-bit color to see games as developers intended.

Forget about screen tearing with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology yielding low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate ranges. Get immersed in the action and view livelier and more colorful gameplay via IPS oxide panel technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 95%, 450 nits brightness , and true 8-bit color to see games as developers intended. Next-Gen Console Ready : Quickly play critically acclaimed PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusive titles in the best looking way with support for 4K 1 9 , 120 Hz 1 8 , and VESA DisplayHDR 400 by simply connecting them to the monitor with an HDMI 2.1 cable and powering up. The Nintendo Switch is likewise supported at its max capable specifications. Quick and simple console gaming is further enhanced with integrated speakers coming to an OMEN monitor for the first time so players can get right into the game.

: Quickly play critically acclaimed PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusive titles in the best looking way with support for 4K , 120 Hz , and VESA DisplayHDR 400 by simply connecting them to the monitor with an HDMI 2.1 cable and powering up. The Nintendo Switch is likewise supported at its max capable specifications. Quick and simple console gaming is further enhanced with integrated speakers coming to an OMEN monitor for the first time so players can get right into the game. Play More Relaxed: This the first monitor from OMEN to come with a four-sided micro-bezel design, giving the screen a stellar overall footprint to increase game immersion while being perfect for multiple display setups. It also comes with HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe® certification18 to reduce eye strain while playing.



PORTABLE GAMING JUST POWERED UP

OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 laptops are both receiving major upgrades with the addition of the latest GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. Additionally, the laptops are being upgraded to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

SAY GOODBYE TO GAME OVER

The HP Ultimate Gaming Coverage Plan, powered by Servify, keeps players gaming with the protection they need against accidental damage, along with mechanical and electrical breakdown for gaming PCs, accessories, and consoles from major gaming brands. Available now for $19.99 per month, it’s the industry’s only brand agnostic gaming ecosystem coverage plan and comes with coverage up to $4,000, a per claim limit of $2,000, no deductible or hidden fees, and the freedom to cancel at any time20.

ULTIMATE PC GAMING

Grow your gaming library by joining PC Game Pass for access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows at only $1 for your first three months.

WE’RE ALL GAMERS

Our gaming partners over at HyperX have likewise announced some spectacular new gaming products at CES, including the HyperX™ Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life21. Click here to find out more!

For more information about the OMEN ecosystem of gaming PCs, displays and accessories, visit: omen.com

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY22

OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available January 5 th via HP.com and soon at Best Buy for a starting price of $1,899.99.

via HP.com and soon at Best Buy for a starting price of $1,899.99. OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available this Spring via HP.com and other retailers. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop PC is expected to be available by February via HP.com and other retailers. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

OMEN by HP 27u 4K Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this Spring via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $699.99.

OMEN by HP 16 Gaming Laptop is expected to be available by March via HP.com and other retailers. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

OMEN by HP 17 Gaming Laptop is expected to be available by March via HP.com and other retailers. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

HP Ultimate Gaming Coverage Plan is expected to be available January 4th via HP.com for $19.99 per month.



Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

