  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  HP Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:15 2023-05-30 pm EDT
30.93 USD   -1.18%
04:23pEarnings Flash (HPQ) HP Reports Q2 Revenue $12.91B, vs. Street Est of $13.041B
MT
04:21pHP misses quarterly revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand
RE
04:18pHP Guides For Q3 EPS of $0.81-$0.91, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.86/Share; FY 2023 EPS Seen at $3.30-$3.50, vs Consensus of $3.34/Share
MT
HP misses quarterly revenue estimates as inflation saps PC demand

05/30/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
The logo for The Hewlett-Packard Company is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - HP Inc on Tuesday missed Wall Street targets for second-quarter revenue, hurt by a slowdown in the personal computer market as inflation-hit customers tightened their budgets.

Companies such as HP, Lenovo and Dell Technologies Inc have seen demand ease from peaks hit during the pandemic, when work-from-home trends had driven up sales of laptops and other electronic devices.

Global PC shipments declined nearly 30% in the January-March period to levels lower than before the pandemic, according to data from research firm IDC.

Sales for HP's Personal Systems segment - home to its desktop and notebook PCs - dropped 29% in the reported quarter, while the company's printing segment recorded a 5% fall.

HP said it expects second-half revenue to be higher than the first half, even though the year-on-year comparison will still be negative.

"From a demand perspective, especially on the consumer side, the second half is stronger," said CEO Enrique Lores in an interview with Reuters.

The PC maker now expects annual adjusted profit between $3.30 per share and $3.50 per share, compared with $3.20 to $3.60 forecast earlier.

California-based HP's second-quarter revenue was $12.91 billion. Analysts were expecting $13.07 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30 rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared with $1.0 billion, or 94 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Jeffery Dastin in Palo Alto; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -2.45% 47.32 Delayed Quote.20.61%
HP INC. -1.18% 30.93 Delayed Quote.16.49%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -0.13% 7.41 Delayed Quote.15.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 556 M - -
Net income 2023 2 516 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 30 841 M 30 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,30 $
Average target price 30,06 $
Spread / Average Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Lores President, CEO & Executive Director
Marie E Myers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Lead Independent Director
Greg Baxter Chief Digital & Transformation Officer
Tolga Kurtoglu Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HP INC.16.49%30 841
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.61%35 406
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.88%19 879
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.40%12 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED15.76%11 495
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.77%10 498
