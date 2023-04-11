Advanced search
    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
04:21:23 2023-04-11 pm EDT
30.90 USD   +3.88%
04:19pHP must face shareholder lawsuit over sales, appeals court rules
RE
07:51aSangoma Technologies Appointing Joanne Moretti as Co's First 'Go-To-Market Expert' and Female Director to Sit on the Board
MT
06:30aBain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
RE
HP must face shareholder lawsuit over sales, appeals court rules

04/11/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
A screen displays the logo for HP Inc. at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit alleging HP Inc defrauded shareholders by secretly using unprofitable tactics to boost sales of its printing supplies in 2015 and 2016.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a judge's ruling dismissing the lawsuit as filed too late. Investors say they did not discover the alleged fraud until the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined HP $6 million over its sales practice disclosures in September 2020.

A spokesperson for HP did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The SEC said in 2020 that some HP regional managers used incentives to accelerate sales they expected to materialize in later quarters. It also said sales managers sold steeply discounted supplies to distributors known to resell HP products outside their own territories, "cannibalizing" sales from local distributors and violating company policy.

The SEC said HP did not timely disclose to investors how these practices, which occurred in 2015 and 2016, were reducing margins and boosting inventories at the Palo Alto, California-based technology company.

The company did not admit or deny the SEC's findings.

Investors sued weeks after the SEC settlement, alleging HP and its top executives defrauded investors by hiding the impact of the practices until 2016.

On June 21, 2016, HP announced a plan to reduce inventories in its distribution channels, and projected it would reduce net revenue from supplies by $450 million over two quarters. Its share price fell 5.4% the next day.

U.S. District Judge Jeffey White in Oakland, California, dismissed the case in March 2022, saying investors should have sued within two years of when the statements were made.

Circuit Judge Jay Bybee wrote for the San Francisco, California-based appeals court that White had overlooked shareholders' claim that the SEC settlement "put HP's prior statements in a new context, revealing that ostensibly innocuous statements were actually intentional misrepresentations."

The case is York County v. HP Inc. et al., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-15501.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy and Jonathan Stempel in New York)


© Reuters 2023
