HP : Brings Cutting‐Edge Design and Flexibility to Power Hybrid Shopping Experiences

PALO ALTO, June 21, 2021 - Today, in conjunction with NRF's Retail Converge 2021, HP Inc. expanded its Engage portfolio with the new HP Engage Go 10, a convertible system built to thrive on-the-go and serve customers from anywhere, and HP Engage Flex Mini, a powerhouse mini designed to meet the demands of customer applications across verticals. Over the last decade, businesses of all sizes have had to adapt and become more agile as consumer behavior has evolved, including an expectation for anytime, anywhere access to their content, to businesses, and to brands. In a recent study, 76% of U.S. apparel executives said they plan to improve omnichannel integration in stores1 to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer behavior. For many retailers, the global pandemic was an accelerant for omnichannel initiatives such as curbside pick-up and ship from store. HP is designing technology to help businesses create experiences that consumers expect with reliable performance and the agility needed for convenient, secure, and personalized shopping experiences. Many of the new shopping and engagement habits that consumers have adopted during the pandemic will become their new normal. It is no longer about online vs. in-store shopping, it is about creating seamless, integrated experiences that blend across the various channels to meet customer needs. Brick-and-mortar stores play a vital role in the customer journey by providing the immediacy and hands-on experience that consumers value. 'As consumer behaviors and shopping habits continue to evolve, businesses need to remain laser-focused on connecting with consumers in new and exciting ways,' said Cory McElroy, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions, HP Inc. 'The new HP Engage Go 10 and HP Engage Flex Mini reflects HP's commitment to delivering technology solutions to retailers and hospitality operators that combine sleek designs, expanded capabilities, and the reliability and security needed to run a wide range of operations throughout their business - whether fixed in store or mobile for curbside pickups.'

Part of the world's most secure point-of-sale systems[2], from traditional to mobile, HP has a portfolio of solutions to empower associates and engage customers.

Integrated Payment, Infinite Possibilities According to National Retail Federation, convenience is increasingly being defined by contactless shopping, on-demand fulfillment, and inventory availability with retailers that offer convenience driving maximum market growth. To help businesses deliver enhanced, seamless, and contactless interactions with consumers, HP is collaborating with Ingenico, a Worldline brand, a global leader in payments, to integrate payment capabilities into the HP Engage products. With the initial integration option on the Engage Go 10 tablet, enabling businesses to accept most major payment card methods in the U.S and complete transactions on-the-go. 'To keep with evolving consumer expectations, merchants need to be flexible with where they can provide assistance and accept payment - whether at the counter, in the aisle, at the curb or anywhere else they interact with the customer - to provide a superior customer experience,' said Skip Hinshaw, head of customer engagement, North America for Ingenico, a Worldline brand. 'Together with HP, we're ensuring that their customers are able to foster a strong customer experience that is not only quick and efficient, but also helps drive revenue and stronger loyalty.' 'Powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processors, the new HP Engage Go and Engage Flex products will help retail and hospitality meet the rapidly evolving needs of consumers, by facilitating new transaction and fulfillment capabilities that have evolved from niche offerings to mainstream channels in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Joe Jensen, VP, Internet of Things Group and General Manager, Retail, Banking, Hospitality, and Education at Intel.

Elevating Experiences with HP Engage Technology The HP Engage Go 10', a tablet-based convertible solution, allows sales associates to easily transition between fixed and mobile operations. Starting at 1.6 pounds3, the mobile and light weight device is designed to integrate key accessories such as a barcode scanner and fingerprint reader directly into the tablet, providing users with greater on-the-go portability. The option to integrate the Ingenico Moby 5500M payment device into the tablet allows businesses to accept a variety of electronic payment methods, no matter where the customer is located, inside or outside the store. HP Engage Go 10' also utilizes the new HP Engage Link software, providing even greater mobile capabilities by bringing remote connectivity to peripherals stations throughout the store allowing them to reduce customer wait times and provide a more frictionless experience.

Serve customers anywhere with HP Engage Go 10', built for today's environments with integrated peripherals options, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, and a full suite of HP Security Software[4]