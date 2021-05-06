HP : EliteOne 800 All‐in‐One Brings People Together in Hybrid Work Environments

Disclaimer

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the expresswarranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

1 HP WFH IT Support Research. Quantitative Findings, Brittany Nelson Dec 2020.

2 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel's numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

3 Optional feature that must be configured at the time of purchase.

4 HP Sound Calibration is coming soon and will be delivered automatically through Windows update or can be downloaded from https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers when available. Requires Windows 10, analog headset, and setup.

5 HP Dynamic Audio is coming soon and will be delivered automatically through Windows update or can be downloaded from https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers when available. Requires Windows 10, compatible with internal PC speakers and analog headsets.

6 Based on currently available, in-market AiO PCs with Windows 10 Pro OS as of April 2021 with AI-Based noise reduction using Artificial Intelligence to reduce or eliminate background noise.

7 Based on currently available, in-market AiO PCs with Windows 10 Pro OS as of April 2021 with presence detection walk-away lock and wake-on presence.

8 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations, and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT® registrations by meeting all required criteria and achieving 50-74% of the optional points for EPEAT® Silver and 75-100% of the optional points for EPEAT® Gold according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

9 PC speaker enclosure made with 5% ocean-bound plastic.

10 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

11 Based on US EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

12 Based on business class USFF desktops having less than 2 liters in volume, with Intel or AMD Pro processors, integrated VESA mount and VGA, 6 USB Ports, Windows 10 Pro, and TPM. Smallest based on volume, most powerful based on highest wattage processor, graphics, and memory as of April 2021.

13 Based on business class Tower desktops as of April 2021 having greater than 13L, with Intel® processors or AMD Pro processors, with Windows Pro, up to 11 USB ports, TPM and vPro™. Highest performance based on processor, power supply, graphics and memory. Most expandable based on number of bays and slots.

14 Based on business class USFF desktops having less than 2 liters in volume, with Intel or AMD Pro processors, integrated VESA mount and VGA, 6 USB Ports, Windows 10 Pro, and TPM. Smallest based on volume, most powerful based on highest wattage processor, graphics, and memory as of April 2021.

15 Availability subject to change without notice.