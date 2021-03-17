Log in
HP Inc.

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
HP : In Solidarity with Our Asian and Pacific Islander Communities

03/17/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Press Blogs In Solidarity with Our Asian and Pacific Islander Communities

By Lesley Slaton Brown, Chief Diversity Officer, HP Inc.

March 17, 2021

A year ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic and the world went into a lockdown like no other. Since then, Asians and Pacific Islanders across the world have been facing, what some people called, a 'double pandemic.' On top of the health crisis, they're facing racial trauma, mounting hate crimes and despicable violence. Two months into lockdown, research found a 21 percent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.K. In the U.S., hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) rose 150 percent in major cities (1,900 percent spike in New York City alone).

As a company led by values of diversity, equity and inclusion, HP does not tolerate racism in any form. We stand with our Asian communities and are taking actions to support them. Our actions alone can't solve systemic racism that has long plagued our society, but we are committed to using our influence, platform and technology as a force for positive change.

HP Foundation is donating $150,000 to AAPI community organizations and encouraging employee matching donations. Our expertise in print allows us to scale the HP Turn to Learn program by developing anti-xenophobia children's books in partnership with NABU to help foster future allies and upstanders.

Xenophobia is unfortunately no stranger in our human history, and it often emerges during times of crisis. While we don't downplay the challenges sprung from the pandemic like mental health from isolation, loss of jobs or even loss of loved ones, hate and violence are never justified, in any circumstance. We must learn from past mistakes, and each of us has a role to play.

When all of us take action, we will be able to rise above the bigotry, discrimination and racism. At HP, we are stepping up through the Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force and are working to advance human rights for all. We can do this together - but we have to remain united, persistent, intentional and all in.

Disclaimer

© Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
