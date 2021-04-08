HP : New study highlights 100% rise in nation state cyberattacks in last three years

Nation States and the Web of Profit

One of the key findings of the report is that nation states are engaging with and profiting from The Web of Profit. Nation states are buying tools and services from the dark web, while tools developed by nation states are also making their way onto the black market - such as the Eternal Blue exploit that was used by the WannaCry hackers in 2017. Almost two-thirds (65%) of the expert panel believe nation states are making money from cybercrime, while 58% say it is becoming more common for nation states to recruit cybercriminals to conduct cyberattacks.

While a fifth (20%) of incidents analyzed involved sophisticated, custom-made weapons (such as targeted malware or weaponized exploits, probably developed within dedicated state cybersecurity programs), 50% involved low budget, straightforward tools that could be easily purchased on the dark net. 50% of the tools used were built for surveillance, while 15% enable network incursion and positioning, 14% were for damage or destruction, and just 8% for data extraction. This suggests that nation states are more focused on listening than stealing, largely due to their efforts to remain hidden.



'Cybercrime economies are shaping the character of nation state conflicts,' explains Dr. McGuire. 'There is also a 'second generation' of cyberweaponry in development that draws upon enhanced capabilities in computing power, AI and cyber/physical integrations. One such example is 'Boomerang' malware, which is 'captured' malware that can be turned inward to operate against its owners. Nation states are also developing weaponized chatbots to deliver more persuasive phishing messages, react to new events and send messages via social media sites. In the future, we can also expect to see the use of deep fakes on the digital battlefield, drone swarms capable of disrupting communications or engaging in surveillance, and quantum computing devices with the ability to break almost any encrypted system.'



Will there ever be a workable cyberconflict treaty?



To de-escalate cyber-tensions and prevent nation states from being drawn into further acts of cyberconflict, 70% of the expert panel say it is necessary to create a cyberconflict treaty. However, just 15% say any agreement will come in the next 5-10 years, while 37% say it'll take 10-20 years. A further 30% believe there is no prospect of any cyber-treaty within any timeframe.



'Any prospect of a cyber-treaty will depend on two key factors: scope and consensus,' comments Dr. McGuire. 'Any treaty would need to specify the parties included, the range of jurisdictions involved and the activity it would cover. Nation states also need to agree on the principles that would shape any cyber-treaty, such as weapons limitation. But these factors can be hard to define and achieve - just look at the recent proposal for a cybercrime treaty put to the UN. While the proposal did pass, 60 members voted against it and 33 abstained. A lack of international consensus would make any cyber-treaty unlikely to succeed.'



'We believe that a cyber-treaty is going to be an important milestone. However, regardless of whether a cyber-treaty is imminent, individuals and businesses alike need to protect themselves,' concludes Pratt. 'While some nation states do have very advanced cyber-capabilities, getting a foot in the door is essential. Nation state hackers often use tried and tested means of doing this. The easiest way by far, and the most common, is to target the endpoint. Whether using social engineering and phishing to compromise a PC or exploiting a vulnerability in a printer to create a backdoor, once an attacker owns a device they are on the inside and are far harder to detect. From there, they can steal the credentials they need to maintain persistence, with some staying hidden for years.'



About the study

Into the Web of Profit is an academic study that was originally launched by Bromium in April of 2018 - Bromium was acquired by HP in September 2019. The report is sponsored by HP, and researched and written by Dr. Mike McGuire, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Surrey. Nation States, Cyberconflict and the Web of Profit is the fourth installment in the Web of Profit body of research. The findings contained in this report are the culmination of an analysis of known nation state cyberattacks up to February 2021, alongside interviews with an expert panel of leading practitioners.



About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.



About Dr. Mike McGuire

Dr. Michael McGuire joined the Department as Senior Lecturer in Criminology in September 2012. Dr. McGuire read Philosophy & Scientific method at the London School of Economics where he acquired a first-class BSc Econ and he completed his Ph.D., at Kings College London. He has subsequently developed an international profile in the study of technology and the justice system and has been published widely in these areas. Contact: m.mcguire@surrey.ac.uk