HP : Q1'21 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)

Commercial includes Office Printing Solutions including commercial products and OEM hardware, Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing and digital manufacturing, excluding supplies. Consumer includes Home Printing Solutions, excluding supplies.

CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly average exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period

HP Inc. Reports FY21 Second Quarter Results

Capital Allocation

Dividend Payment Stock repurchase Net debt (1) $239 million $1.6 billion ($2.8)billion $0.1938 per share approximately 53.5 million shares  $0.7 billion q/q

Asset Management

Cash conversion cycle = Days Receivables - Days Payable + Days inventory (28) days 28 days 110 days 54 days  2 days q/q  2 days q/q  1 day q/q  5 days q/q

1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps.

