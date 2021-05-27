Log in
HP : Q1'21 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)

05/27/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
HP Inc. Reports FY21 Second Quarter Results

Highlights

Net revenue

GAAP diluted net EPS

Cash (used in) provided by

Non-GAAP(1) diluted net EPS

operations

25% CC (2)

$12.5

$15.9

27%

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY21

$15.9

$0.98

$0.53

85%

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY21

$0.98

$0.93

$0.51

82%

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY21

$0.93

$1.4

  • NM

Q2 FY20

Q2 FY21

$(0.5)

$1.4

Geography

Americas

EMEA

Asia Pacific

43% of net revenue

36% of net revenue

21% of net revenue

32% y/y

24% y/y

25% y/y

32% CC (2)

19% CC (2)

23% CC (2)

Non-USnet revenue was

65% of total net revenue

Personal

Systems

Printing

$ Net revenue

Total

44% y/y

$ Net revenue

$10.6 billion

Units

$5.3 billion

Supplies

y/y

17%

27% y/y

Notebooks

47% y/y

28% y/y

net revenue

CC(2)

17% y/y

25% CC (2)

net revenue

27% CC (2)

Total hardware

Uni

ts

63% y/y

42% y/y

Desktops

units

Operating

8% y/y

Operating

net revenue

Uni ts

5% y/y

Commercial net

34% y/y

profit

Commercial

10% y/y

profit

revenue (3)

$710 million

net revenue

$951 million

Consumer net

77% y/y

Consumer

revenue (3)

6.7% of net revenue

72% y/y

17.9% of net revenue

net revenue

  1. All non-GAAP numbers have been adjusted to exclude certain items. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included as a part of a Q2 FY21 Results Presentation available at investor.hp.com.
  2. CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly average exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
  3. Commercial includes Office Printing Solutions including commercial products and OEM hardware, Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing and digital manufacturing, excluding supplies. Consumer includes Home Printing Solutions, excluding supplies.

NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

NM - Not Meaningful

HP Inc. Reports FY21 Second Quarter Results

Capital Allocation

Dividend Payment

Stock repurchase

Net debt (1)

$239 million

$1.6 billion

($2.8)billion

$0.1938 per share

approximately 53.5 million shares

$0.7 billion q/q

Asset Management

Cash conversion cycle

=

Days Receivables

-

Days Payable

+

Days inventory

(28) days

28 days

110 days

54 days

2 days q/q

2 days q/q

1 day q/q

5 days q/q

1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps.

NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.

© Copyright 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 20:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
