HP : Q1'21 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)

HP Inc. Reports FY21 Second Quarter Results
Cash (used in) provided by
Non-GAAP(1) diluted net EPS
operations
25% CC (2)
$12.5
$15.9
27%
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY21
$15.9
$0.98
$0.53
85%
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY21
$0.98
$0.93
$0.51
|
82%
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY21
$0.93
$1.4
Q2 FY20
Q2 FY21
$(0.5)
$1.4
Geography
Americas
EMEA
Asia Pacific
43% of net revenue
36% of net revenue
21% of net revenue
32% y/y
24% y/y
25% y/y
32% CC (2)
19% CC (2)
23% CC (2)
Non-USnet revenue was
65% of total net revenue
Personal
Systems
Printing
|
$ Net revenue
Total
44% y/y
$ Net revenue
$10.6 billion
Units
$5.3 billion
Supplies
|
y/y
17%
27% y/y
Notebooks
47% y/y
28% y/y
net revenue
CC(2)
17% y/y
25% CC (2)
net revenue
27% CC (2)
Total hardware
Uni
ts
63% y/y
42% y/y
Desktops
units
Operating
|
8% y/y
Operating
net revenue
|
Uni ts
5% y/y
Commercial net
34% y/y
profit
Commercial
10% y/y
profit
revenue (3)
|
$710 million
net revenue
$951 million
Consumer net
77% y/y
Consumer
revenue (3)
|
6.7% of net revenue
72% y/y
17.9% of net revenue
-
All non-GAAP numbers have been adjusted to exclude certain items. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results for the current and prior periods is included as a part of a Q2 FY21 Results Presentation available at investor.hp.com.
-
CC = constant currency; Adjusted to exclude the effects of foreign currency fluctuations calculated by translating current period revenues using monthly average exchange rates from the comparative period and excluding any hedging impact recognized in the current period
-
Commercial includes Office Printing Solutions including commercial products and OEM hardware, Graphics Solutions and 3D Printing and digital manufacturing, excluding supplies. Consumer includes Home Printing Solutions, excluding supplies.
NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.
NM - Not Meaningful
Capital Allocation
Dividend Payment
Stock repurchase
Net debt (1)
$239 million
$1.6 billion
($2.8)billion
$0.1938 per share
|
|
$0.7 billion q/q
Asset Management
Cash conversion cycle
=
Days Receivables
-
Days Payable
+
Days inventory
(28) days
28 days
110 days
54 days
2 days q/q
2 days q/q
1 day q/q
5 days q/q
1. Net cash (debt) is defined as gross cash less gross debt after adjusting the effect of unamortized premium/discount on debt issuance, debt issuance costs and gains/losses on interest rate swaps.
NOTE: Arrows represent the mathematical direction of the amount the arrow is associated with.
Disclaimer
