HP Statement on Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) Campaign
April 13, 2021
'As a matter of policy, we do not take sides in political disputes between countries or regions. HP Inc. is global leader in printing and personal systems and regularly sells products to consumers, businesses and governments around the world. We have long been an advocate for human rights and ethical business practices, and adhere to a strong set of standards and policies in every market where we operate. In addition, we comply with all U.S. and international trade laws wherever we operate, and we contractually require our distributors to adhere to the same policy. Any suggestion to the contrary is unfounded and untrue.'
