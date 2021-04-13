Log in
HP : Statement on Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) Campaign

04/13/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
HP Statement on Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) Campaign

April 13, 2021

'As a matter of policy, we do not take sides in political disputes between countries or regions. HP Inc. is global leader in printing and personal systems and regularly sells products to consumers, businesses and governments around the world. We have long been an advocate for human rights and ethical business practices, and adhere to a strong set of standards and policies in every market where we operate. In addition, we comply with all U.S. and international trade laws wherever we operate, and we contractually require our distributors to adhere to the same policy. Any suggestion to the contrary is unfounded and untrue.'

Media Contacts
HP Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com
HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com
Disclaimer

© Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
