Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HP : and Innofibre Showcase Significant Performance, Reliability and Cost Advantages of New HP Molded Fiber Packaging and Production Solution

04/13/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases HP and Innofibre Showcase Significant Performance, Reliability and Cost Advantages of New HP Molded Fiber Packaging and Production Solution

New Customers, Technology Advancements, and Independently Verified Performance Data Highlight Traction of HP's Disruptive New Solution

April 13, 2021

News Highlights:
  • Innofibre, the industry's leading independent research institute in Quebec, Canada, validates significant advantages of new HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution.
  • Partners and customers Eco Pulp, PMD, Polyco Healthline Group, Veritiv, Vernacare and others exploring opportunities for entirely new packaging designs
  • New technology advancements provide increased productivity and digital production of higher quality, more customized molded fiber tools

Palo Alto, Calif. - April 13, 2021 - Today at the International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA) annual conference, the leading event for the molded fiber industry, HP showcased independently verified performance leadership, partners and customers driving entirely new packaging designs, and significant technology advancements for its recently introduced HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution.

The HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Soution is an innovative and environmentally-friendly solution for molded fiber manufacturers. Today, Innofibre, the industry's leading expert on cellulosic product innovation, released new research data validating HP's solution as a more productive, efficient option for molded fiber tooling compared with traditional woven wire tooling.

'Based on our testing, HP's Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution can offer greater precision, along with faster forming and drainage times,' said Tarik Jabrane, NSERC Industrial Research Chair, Innofibre. 'Compared to traditional molded fiber tooling, HP's tools can be changed quickly and easily, with fewer stops in the workflow. The speed of iteration and ability to change tools enables more prototyping and ultimately provides a more cost effective option for the industry.'

'We are proud our efforts to introduce a truly disruptive solution for the packaging industry have been validated by Innofibre's research,' said Mariona Company, Global Head of Molded Fiber Solutions, HP Inc. 'Based on the data released by Innofibre, it is no surprise we are gaining traction with molded fiber manufacturers in Europe, the US and Canada as they look for innovative new tooling options to meet customer demand. This is just the beginning, we are committed to advancing our solution, helping the molded fiber industry grow and accelerating the transition from single use plastics to sustainable packaging.'

Details 1 / 2
Innofibre Showcases Performance of the HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution

The industry's leading independent research institute validates significant performance, reliability and cost advantages of the HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution, an innovative and environmentally-friendly production solution for molded fiber manufacturers.

Details 2 / 2
Meet the HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution

Offer more value with custom features. Reduce downtime and maintenance. Look to HP's tailored solutions for fast, quality molded fiber production.

×
×

Market Leading Productivity and New Design Possibilities

Molded fiber, also known as molded pulp, is currently used in handling and packaging thousands of renewable products from food containers to packaging of household items and electronics to single-use medical service items.

Unveiled in September 2020, HP's Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling technology enables fast and enhanced design and fabrication of high-performance molded fiber tooling in as quickly as two weeks[i] compared to four to six weeks experienced by customers using traditional methods[ii]. Combined with HP's new tooling production service, the end-to-end solution yields increased production up time, reduced maintenance, and mass customization capabilities.

Key findings published by Innofibre confirm that the HP solution delivers a greater number of stronger parts more quickly than traditional tooling.

  • Improved fiber retention resulting in stronger parts: due to its excellent first pass pulp retention, especially of the longest fibers, HP tooling uses less fiber to make parts with greater strength than equal grammage parts from 50-mesh tooling.
  • Significant process efficiencies and cost reduction: due to its superior fiber retention, and faster forming, HP's solution saves customers time and money - savings equivalent to avoiding having to discard every eleventh egg tray being produced into whitewater.
  • High quality personalized parts: HP digitally designed screens resist wrinkles so customers get parts with crisp edges and borders, and highly personalized, legible markings.

New Customers Embracing HP's Solution Across Industries

Several new customers throughout Europe, the United States and Canada across industries including healthcare and electronics have begun using HP's tooling solution. This builds on collaboration with existing customers including Fiber Innovation, Pacific Pulp, Pulp Moulded Products, and Western Pulp Products Company as well as partners such as PMD and Veritiv who are working on a variety of new designs.

  • Vernacare is a global leader of paper moulding products specializing in high quality single-use medical products committed to innovation. The company is looking to improve efficiency gains, accelerate turnaround times, and increase productivity with HP's unique rapid screen replacement.

    'Compared to traditional manufacturing, HP's solution increases the speed from concept to execution, and has the potential to improve our productivity efficiencies and machine volumes,' said Garry Partington, Research and Development Manager, Vernacare.
  • Polyco Healthline Group specializes in protection and hygiene products and services including disposable gloves, workwear and bags. Polyco has used molded pulp for more than two decades and its Thermofiber division develops non-medical molded pulp accessories. The company is working with HP to develop applications that reduce the amount of plastics used in the industry.
  • Eco Pulp is a Finland-based packaging producer that specializes in technical molded pulp inserts. They are currently using HP's tooling solution to produce packaging for electronic devices.

    'Thanks to HP we are increasing our production efficiencies. The middle screen is saving us a lot of time in the production process, it is light, easy to carry, making the process faster and more sustainable,' said Ari Henttonen, Managing Director, Eco Pulp.

New customers include Eco Pack, Enviropack, ERI Mexico, YFY Jupiter and many others exploring new use cases using HP tools. HP's own business, one of the largest manufacturers of consumer tech products in the world, is leveraging the solution to help achieve its sustainability goals, including a commitment to eliminate 75% of single use plastic packaging by 2025.

Technology Advancements Unlock New Value for Manufacturers

HP's Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution leverages proprietary HP innovations in digital manufacturing software and data intelligence along with HP's industry-leading, industrial 3D printing technology to offer a more efficient, optimized digital design experience, replacing the need for handcrafted screens, CNC machining, and manually drilled form tools.

As a result of Innofibre's research and work with partners including PMD, HP has quickly advanced its tooling capabilities, developing enhancements to optimize production processes and create more personalized solutions. These innovative advancements demonstrate HP's commitment to open up entirely new design opportunities enabling projects that would be impossible using traditional methods due to complex geometries and shallow draft angles.

  • HP AdvancedPro Transfer Tool: a lightweight transfer tool providing an extra digitally designed screen on the transfer side for improved productivity and process efficiency by reducing forming cycle time and moisture content. The tool improves transfer-side smoothness and enables parts with low draft angles as well as custom markings on the transfer side.
  • HP FlowTec SmartScreen: custom screens algorithmically designed to fine tune slurry flow and improve molding performance for challenging geometries.

'We started to work with HP because my desire was to have a fluid dynamic approach to the tooling used for molded fiber products. I didn't have sufficient knowledge of this approach and very few people in the Industry do,' said Jalal Kahn, Head of Design Pulp & Paper Products at Polyco Healthline. 'HP's FlowTec SmartScreen is a breakthrough tooling innovation thanks to which we can actually have a more predictable slurry behavior resulting in efficiency gains for molders.'

1 of 5
Start slideshow
1 of 5
×
Data Courtesy of HP
Molded fiber packaging for HP's Desktop Mini was produced using molded fiber tools also produced by HP.

Molded Fiber Packaging was produced

Download
2 of 5
×
Data Courtesy of HP
Tooling for HP's product packaging

This is an example of a tooling made for a packaging of an HP owned product using HP's Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution

Download
3 of 5
×
Data Courtesy of HP
HP's Give Away Box

This is an example of how the AdvancedPro Transfer tool, a lightweight transfer tool providing an extra digitally designed screen on the transfer side for improved productivity and process efficiency by reducing forming cycle time and moisture content. The tool improves transfer-side smoothness and enables parts with low draft angles as well as custom markings on the transfer side

Download
4 of 5
×
Screen Textures

Example of the screen textures possibilities with HP's Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution. This level of definition allows new levels of customization that can open new applications and new revenue streams such as embossed brand logos, textures, model numbers, or traceability information-with the ability to place markings on horizontal and drafted surfaces with crisp legibility

Download
5 of 5
×
Data Courtesy of HP
HP Molded Fiber Part with Textures

Example of high definition textures on molded part using HP Screens.

Download

HP at IMFA Conference

HP will be present at the virtual IMFA annual conference from April 13-14, delivering a keynote address together with Eco Pulp, Polyco Healthline Group, and Vernacare. HP will also be delivering a technical session together with Innofibre and PMD, providing a deep dive into Innofibre's research and HP's technology advancements. On April 20, HP will follow up on its sessions at IMFA with a free, in-depth webinar and Q&A session to discuss opportunities to transform molded fiber packaging with its end-to-end solution. Click here for more information and to register.

About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

'Based on our testing, HP's Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution can offer greater precision, along with faster forming and drainage times,'

Tarik Jabrane, NSERC Industrial Research Chair, Innofibre

'Compared to traditional molded fiber tooling, HP's tools can be changed quickly and easily, with fewer stops in the workflow. The speed of iteration and ability to change tools enables more prototyping and ultimately provides a more cost effective option for the industry.'

Tarik Jabrane, NSERC Industrial Research Chair, Innofibre

'We are proud our efforts to introduce a truly disruptive solution for the packaging industry have been validated by Innofibre's research,'

Mariona Company, Global Head of Molded Fiber Solutions, HP Inc

'Based on the data released by Innofibre, it is no surprise we are gaining traction with molded fiber manufacturers in Europe, the US and Canada as they look for innovative new tooling options to meet customer demand. This is just the beginning, we are committed to advancing our solution, helping the molded fiber industry grow and accelerating the transition from single use plastics to sustainable packaging.'

Mariona Company, Global Head of Molded Fiber Solutions, HP Inc

'Compared to traditional manufacturing, HP's solution increases the speed from concept to execution, and has the potential to improve our productivity efficiencies and machine volumes,'

Garry Partington, Research and Development Manager, Vernacare

'Thanks to HP we are increasing our production efficiencies. The middle screen is saving us a lot of time in the production process, it is light, easy to carry, making the process faster and more sustainable,'

Ari Henttonen, Managing Director, Eco Pulp

'We started to work with HP because my desire was to have a fluid dynamic approach to the tooling used for molded fiber products. I didn't have sufficient knowledge of this approach and very few people in the Industry do,'

Jalal Kahn, Head of Design Pulp & Paper Products at Polyco Healthline

'HP's FlowTec SmartScreen is a breakthrough tooling innovation thanks to which we can actually have a more predictable slurry behavior resulting in efficiency gains for molders.'

Jalal Kahn, Head of Design Pulp & Paper Products at Polyco Healthline

Media Contacts
Michele Guthrie
HP Inc.
michele.b.guthrie@hp.com

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 12:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HP INC.
08:10aHP  : and Innofibre Showcase Significant Performance, Reliability and Cost Advan..
PU
04/12PC Market Records Fastest Year-Over-Year Growth in Two Decades, Gartner Says
DJ
04/08Levi Strauss raises sales outlook on vaccine hopes, shares jump
RE
04/08Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Targets on Enterprise Hardware Stocks on IT Spend ..
MT
04/08HP  : New study highlights 100% rise in nation state cyberattacks in last three ..
PU
04/08HP  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on HP to $39 From $38, Maintains Overw..
MT
04/07HP  : Personalizing Computing Experiences with Curated Software Tools
PU
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/05HP  : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Hewlett Packard (HPQ)
MT
04/02HP  : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at Hewlett Packard (HPQ)
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60 792 M - -
Net income 2021 3 804 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 40 814 M 40 814 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,61 $
Last Close Price 32,74 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie E Myers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Chairman
Glenn Hopkins Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.34.12%41 113
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.27.51%71 599
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY33.50%20 545
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC28.56%18 913
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.16.50%18 335
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED35.93%15 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ