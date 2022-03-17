HP : wouldn't be HP without these 7 history‐making women
News
HP wouldn't be HP without these 7 history-making women
By Sarah Murry- March 18, 2022
News
HP wouldn't be HP without these 7 history-making women
By Sarah Murry- March 18, 2022
Disclaimer
HP Inc. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:30:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HP INC.
Sales 2022
66 105 M
-
-
Net income 2022
4 249 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
4 293 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,91x
Yield 2022
2,72%
Capitalization
37 721 M
37 721 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,64x
EV / Sales 2023
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
51 000
Free-Float
99,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
35,81 $
Average target price
37,14 $
Spread / Average Target
3,72%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capi. (M$)
HP INC. -4.94% 36 720