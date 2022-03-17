HP : wouldn't be HP without these 7 history‐making women

HP study: Women seeking out promotions, despite pandemic work shifts Amid workplace losses, a new survey from HP shows how women have remained ambitious in their careers, especially at companies that offer flexibility, growth opportunities, and work/life balance.

Employees lead the way in HP's Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force In 2020, hundreds of HP employees joined the inaugural Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force to help shape the company's antiracism action. Here's what they've been up to.