HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2021

01/03/2021 | 11:01am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HP Inc. (“HP” or the Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired HP securities between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hpq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and misrepresented HP’s business and financial condition by issuing false and misleading statements regarding HP’s financial performance and, in particular, its revenue, profit margin, and earnings. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants provided positive financial results for HP, but misrepresented and omitted to state that HP’s Supplies channel inventory management and sales practices had resulted in increased channel inventory and decreased revenues and profits.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hpq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in HP you have until January 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 57 720 M - -
Net income 2021 2 987 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 31 712 M 31 712 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 23,72 $
Last Close Price 24,59 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Chairman
Marie Myers Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Glenn Hopkins Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.0.00%31 712
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%54 953
GOERTEK INC.87.35%18 409
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.0.00%15 995
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC0.00%15 971
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.00%15 328
