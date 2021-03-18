Macrotrends and more: HP's leaders on Asia's future

The five biggest cities in the world in 2030 are predicted to be Tokyo, Delhi, Shanghai, Mumbai, and Beijing. How are cities in your region meeting the post-pandemic challenges of the next decade?



Ketan Patel, MD of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka: It's not a coincidence that all five cities are in Asia and they face common issues. It took a pandemic to show us the importance of sustainable and healthy living environments. Delhi and Mumbai both have large infrastructure and environmental issues that can be addressed through technology that enables hybrid work and learning environments, thus helping reduce commutes and pollution; public Wi-Fi hotspots; EV transport policy; and more.

Tian Chong Ng (TC), MD of Greater Asia: We expect health tech to expand, accelerated by the pandemic but also the changing demographics in some countries. The over-65 population is soon expected to be one billion, and healthcare spending will increase in areas like telemedicine and health diagnostics where rapid, accurate testing is required.

Jason Juang, MD of Greater China: China's 14th Five-Year Plan and its 2035 Vision both made sustainability a priority. The government promised to build sustainable and livable cities that will help achieve the goal of becoming carbon neutral. HP is involved with projects to improve the public transit of several cities.

Vivian Chua, MD of Singapore and Malaysia: The pandemic showed there was a digital divide that threatens productivity and growth. Singapore has to address both the need for a skilled, digitally ready workforce and having a high external trade dependence. Partnerships, collaboration, and professional development will be key to addressing these challenges.

VC: The overnight shift to ecommerce in Singapore brought to light the need for digital transformation across many SMB industries, especially food and beverage, cleaning services, grocery deliveries, and vertical farming.

TC: Japan and Korea are accelerating the growth of AI and data science in edge computing. There are numerous established companies and startups that are pushing the boundaries of smart manufacturing, IoT, and deep learning in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, and fintech. The Korean government plans to expand smart factories from 100 in 2020 to more than 2,000 over the next 10 years, working with major corporations and universities.