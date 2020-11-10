Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/10/2020 | 05:46pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against HP Inc. (“HP” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 4, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. HP’s sales practices artificially inflated its performance by selling supplies to customers that did not want or need them. The Company sold supplies outside of designated regions at massive discounts to boost profits. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about HP, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
