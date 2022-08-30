Log in
    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-30 pm EDT
31.10 USD   -1.36%
04:36pHP Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Lower Revenue; Cuts Fiscal 2022 EPS Outlook; Shares Sink After Hours
MT
04:30pHP : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pHP : Q3'22 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)
PU
Transcript : HP Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2022

08/30/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2022 HP Inc. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Josh, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] As a...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 308 M - -
Net income 2022 4 189 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 32 138 M 32 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart HP INC.
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,10 $
Average target price 35,06 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie E Myers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Lead Independent Director
Greg Baxter Chief Digital & Transformation Officer
Tolga Kurtoglu Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HP INC.-16.30%32 583
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-27.74%30 017
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.00%17 827
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-35.78%15 147
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-26.79%10 139
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-14.47%9 375