English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
HP Inc.
News
Summary
HPQ
US40434L1052
HP INC.
(HPQ)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:03 2022-08-30 pm EDT
31.10
USD
-1.36%
04:36p
HP Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Lower Revenue; Cuts Fiscal 2022 EPS Outlook; Shares Sink After Hours
MT
04:30p
HP
: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20p
HP
: Q3'22 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)
PU
Transcript : HP Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 30, 2022
08/30/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2022 HP Inc. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Josh, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] As a...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about HP INC.
04:36p
HP Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Lower Revenue; Cuts Fiscal 2022 EPS Outlook; Shares..
MT
04:30p
HP
: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20p
HP
: Q3'22 Earnings Summary (opens in new window)
PU
04:17p
Earnings Flash (HPQ) HP Posts Q3 EPS $1.04
MT
04:16p
HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
AQ
12:15p
EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY
: HP INC, 54.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.9% Sensitive
MT
05:43a
NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING
: Dow Futures Jump -2-
DJ
03:58a
Avid Technology to Add to S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
08/29
HP Completes $3.3-Billion Acquisition of Poly
MT
08/29
HP INC
: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HP INC.
08/23
Citigroup Adjusts HP's Price Target to $37 From $40, Reiterates Neutral Rating
MT
08/19
Wells Fargo Downgrades HP to Underweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $30 ..
MT
08/17
Credit Suisse Analyst Initiates Coverage of 19 US Technology Companies
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
65 308 M
-
-
Net income 2022
4 189 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
4 125 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,90x
Yield 2022
3,22%
Capitalization
32 138 M
32 138 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,56x
EV / Sales 2023
0,57x
Nbr of Employees
51 000
Free-Float
99,8%
More Financials
Chart HP INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
31,10 $
Average target price
35,06 $
Spread / Average Target
12,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Lores
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie E Myers
Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh
Lead Independent Director
Greg Baxter
Chief Digital & Transformation Officer
Tolga Kurtoglu
Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HP INC.
-16.30%
32 583
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
-27.74%
30 017
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
-13.00%
17 827
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
-35.78%
15 147
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
-26.79%
10 139
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
-14.47%
9 375
More Results
