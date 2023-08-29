|Delayed Nyse - 04:04:11 2023-08-29 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.37 USD
|+0.13%
|+1.13%
|+16.75%
|Aug. 29
|Transcript : HP Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 29
|HP Fiscal Third Quarter Non-GAAP Earnings Match Views, Revenue Falls More Than Expected
|MT
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 HP Inc. ...
HP Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of computers and printing equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - computers and operating systems (67%): laptops, desktops, tablets, workstations, etc. The group also provides monitors, computer mice, headphones and speakers; - printing equipment (30%) printers, print servers, scanners, digital presses, fax machines, etc. Exports account for 65.6% of net sales.
SectorComputer Hardware
Calendar
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
31.37USD
Average target price
31.03USD
Spread / Average Target
-1.09%
EPS Revisions
