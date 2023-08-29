HP Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of computers and printing equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - computers and operating systems (67%): laptops, desktops, tablets, workstations, etc. The group also provides monitors, computer mice, headphones and speakers; - printing equipment (30%) printers, print servers, scanners, digital presses, fax machines, etc. Exports account for 65.6% of net sales.

Sector Computer Hardware