HPQ Silicon : Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements As at June 30, 2022

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31,2021 (in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
6,501,811
2,672,696
Marketable securities
498,000
666,000
Goods and services tax receivable
169,946
645,981
Investment tax credits receivable
9
50,000
50,000
Royalties receivable
6
230,932
-
Prepaid expenses and other
237,052
176,229
Exploration and evaluation assets held for sale
7
200,000
200,000
7,887,741
4,410,906
Non-current
Property and equipment
9
4,321,733
5,087,335
Intangible assets
10
9,813,450
9,856,438
Deposit on contract
25
1,950,000
1,950,000
Royalties receivable
6
-
211,864
Investment accounted for using the equity method
11
202,186
206,236
16,287,369
17,311,873
Total assets
24,175,110
21,722,779
LIABILITIES
Current
Trade and other payables
12
299,813
258,905
Due to directors
13
83,000
41,500
Royalties payable
10
350,000
300,935
732,813
601,340
Non-current
Due to directors, officers and a company owned by a director, without
interest (effective rate of 3.1% in 2022 and 2021)
13
998,926
982,456
Royalties payable
10
1,963,599
1,806,738
2,962,525
2,789,194
Total liabilities
3,695,338
3,390,534
EQUITY
Share capital
15
54,026,648
49,858,704
Contributed surplus
3,869,207
3,516,870
Deficit
(37,416,083)
(35,043,329)
Total equity
20,479,772
18,332,245
Total liabilities and equity
24,175,110
21,722,779
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(s) Patrick Levasseur
, Director
(s) Bernard J. Tourillon
, Director
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of net loss and comprehensive loss (unaudited)
As at June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian dollars)
Quarter ending
Six-month ending
June, 30
June, 30
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
expense
15.1
219,919
198,787
348,745
315,585
Other operating expenses
18
397,634
215,618
589,784
366,605
Amortization of property and
equipment
627,111
-
783,111
-
Amortization of intangible assets
140,259
38,857
277,748
77,714
Operating loss
1,384,923
453,262
1,999,388
759,904
Other incomes
Finance income
19
(98,816)
(403,150)
(127,850)
566,850
Financial costs
19
(112,230)
(169,490)
(222,396)
(343,545)
Share of loss from equity-accounted
investment
(6,896)
(14,480)
(18,298)
(41,608)
Adjustment of ownership in equity-
accounted investment
(6,118)
8,848
14,248
32,362
Change in fair value of derivative
liability
13
-
37,638
-
58,268
(224,060)
(540,634)
(354,296)
272,327
Net loss and total comprehensive loss of
the period
(1,608,983)
(993,896)
(2,353,684)
(487,577)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share
20
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.00)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
As at June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian dollars)
Notes
Equity
Share
component
Contributed
of
Deficit
Total equity
capital
surplus
convertible
debenture
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at January 1st, 2021
38,888,312
115,491
2,144,842
(28 659,966)
12,488,679
Common share issuance for the settlement of accounts
payable
15.1
28,250
-
-
-
28,250
Exercise of warrants
15.2
6,474,624
-
(635,624)
-
5,839,000
Exercise of options
16.2
1,113,433
-
(347,433)
-
766,000
Exercised conversion rights on convertible debentures
14
1,788,972
(115,491)
-
-
1,673,481
Exercised conversion rights on the interest of the convertible
debentures
276,984
-
-
-
276,984
48,570,575
-
1,161,785
(28,659,966)
21,072,394
Net income and total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(487,577)
(487,577)
Balance at June 30, 2021
48,570,575
-
1,161,785
(29,147,543)
20,584,817
Balance at January 1st, 2022
49,858,704
-
3,516,870
(35,043,329)
18,332,245
Private placement unit issuance
3,264,000
-
340,000
3,604,000
Exercise of warrants
15.2
730,760
-
(87,200)
-
643,560
Exercise of options
16.2
173,184
-
(65,184)
-
108,000
Share-based payments
-
-
164,721
-
164,721
Issuance cost
-
-
-
(19,070)
(19,070)
54,026,648
-
3,869,207
(35,062,399)
22,833,456
Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,353,684)
(2,353,684)
Balance at June 30, 2022
54,026,648
-
3,869,207
(37,416,083)
20,479,772
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
As at June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian dollars)
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
(2,353,684)
(487,577)
Non-cash items
Share-based payments
164,721
-
Amortization of intangible assets
277,748
77,714
Amortization of property and equipment
783,111
-
Net change in fair value of marketable securities
168,000
(566,000)
Share of loss from equity-accounted investment
18,298
41,6088
Adjustment of ownership in equity-accounted investment
(14,248)
(32,362)
Accretion revenues - royalties' receivable
(19,068)
-
Accretion expenses - due to directors, officers and a company
owned by a director
16,470
15,967
Accretion expenses - royalties payable
205,926
193,064
Accretion expenses - convertible debenture
-
85,967
Interests cost of the convertible debenture
-
48,547
Change in fair value of derivative liability
-
(58,268)
Salaries and employee benefits expense
41,500
49,000
Changes in working capital items
21
338,998
104,969
Cash flows used for operating activities
(372,228)
(527,371)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property and equipment
(17,509)
(10,026)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(117,638)
(302,899)
Cash flows used for investing activities
(135,147)
(312,925)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of units by private placements
3,604,000
-
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
643,560
5,839,000
Proceeds from exercise of options
108,000
766,000
Issuance cost of units
(19,070)
-
Cash flows provided by financing activities
4,336,490
6,605,000
Net change in cash
3,829,115
5,764,704
Cash, beginning of the period
2,672,696
1,888,282
Cash, end of the period
6,501,811
7,652,986
For additional cash flows information refer to Note 21.
Cash operations
Interests received from operating activities
21,082
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
