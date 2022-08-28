HPQ Silicon : Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements As at June 30, 2022

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31,2021 (in Canadian dollars)

June 30, December 31, Notes 2022 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash 6,501,811 2,672,696 Marketable securities 498,000 666,000 Goods and services tax receivable 169,946 645,981 Investment tax credits receivable 9 50,000 50,000 Royalties receivable 6 230,932 - Prepaid expenses and other 237,052 176,229 Exploration and evaluation assets held for sale 7 200,000 200,000 7,887,741 4,410,906 Non-current Property and equipment 9 4,321,733 5,087,335 Intangible assets 10 9,813,450 9,856,438 Deposit on contract 25 1,950,000 1,950,000 Royalties receivable 6 - 211,864 Investment accounted for using the equity method 11 202,186 206,236 16,287,369 17,311,873 Total assets 24,175,110 21,722,779 LIABILITIES Current Trade and other payables 12 299,813 258,905 Due to directors 13 83,000 41,500 Royalties payable 10 350,000 300,935 732,813 601,340 Non-current Due to directors, officers and a company owned by a director, without interest (effective rate of 3.1% in 2022 and 2021) 13 998,926 982,456 Royalties payable 10 1,963,599 1,806,738 2,962,525 2,789,194 Total liabilities 3,695,338 3,390,534 EQUITY Share capital 15 54,026,648 49,858,704 Contributed surplus 3,869,207 3,516,870 Deficit (37,416,083) (35,043,329) Total equity 20,479,772 18,332,245 Total liabilities and equity 24,175,110 21,722,779

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022.