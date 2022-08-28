Log in
    HPQ   CA40444L1031

HPQ SILICON INC.

(HPQ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.2800 CAD    0.00%
09:01aHPQ SILICON : Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements As at June 30, 2022
PU
08/26HPQ Silicon Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/11HPQ Silicon PUREVAP Pilot Plant Testing Process Is Advancing and on Schedule
AQ
HPQ Silicon : Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements As at June 30, 2022

08/28/2022 | 09:01am EDT
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

As at June 30, 2022

(in Canadian dollars)

Table of contents

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

3

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

6 - 37

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31,2021 (in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

6,501,811

2,672,696

Marketable securities

498,000

666,000

Goods and services tax receivable

169,946

645,981

Investment tax credits receivable

9

50,000

50,000

Royalties receivable

6

230,932

-

Prepaid expenses and other

237,052

176,229

Exploration and evaluation assets held for sale

7

200,000

200,000

7,887,741

4,410,906

Non-current

Property and equipment

9

4,321,733

5,087,335

Intangible assets

10

9,813,450

9,856,438

Deposit on contract

25

1,950,000

1,950,000

Royalties receivable

6

-

211,864

Investment accounted for using the equity method

11

202,186

206,236

16,287,369

17,311,873

Total assets

24,175,110

21,722,779

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade and other payables

12

299,813

258,905

Due to directors

13

83,000

41,500

Royalties payable

10

350,000

300,935

732,813

601,340

Non-current

Due to directors, officers and a company owned by a director, without

interest (effective rate of 3.1% in 2022 and 2021)

13

998,926

982,456

Royalties payable

10

1,963,599

1,806,738

2,962,525

2,789,194

Total liabilities

3,695,338

3,390,534

EQUITY

Share capital

15

54,026,648

49,858,704

Contributed surplus

3,869,207

3,516,870

Deficit

(37,416,083)

(35,043,329)

Total equity

20,479,772

18,332,245

Total liabilities and equity

24,175,110

21,722,779

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(s) Patrick Levasseur

, Director

(s) Bernard J. Tourillon

, Director

2

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of net loss and comprehensive loss (unaudited)

As at June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Quarter ending

Six-month ending

June, 30

June, 30

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

expense

15.1

219,919

198,787

348,745

315,585

Other operating expenses

18

397,634

215,618

589,784

366,605

Amortization of property and

equipment

627,111

-

783,111

-

Amortization of intangible assets

140,259

38,857

277,748

77,714

Operating loss

1,384,923

453,262

1,999,388

759,904

Other incomes

Finance income

19

(98,816)

(403,150)

(127,850)

566,850

Financial costs

19

(112,230)

(169,490)

(222,396)

(343,545)

Share of loss from equity-accounted

investment

(6,896)

(14,480)

(18,298)

(41,608)

Adjustment of ownership in equity-

accounted investment

(6,118)

8,848

14,248

32,362

Change in fair value of derivative

liability

13

-

37,638

-

58,268

(224,060)

(540,634)

(354,296)

272,327

Net loss and total comprehensive loss of

the period

(1,608,983)

(993,896)

(2,353,684)

(487,577)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share

20

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.01)

(0.00)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

3

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

As at June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Notes

Equity

Share

component

Contributed

of

Deficit

Total equity

capital

surplus

convertible

debenture

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1st, 2021

38,888,312

115,491

2,144,842

(28 659,966)

12,488,679

Common share issuance for the settlement of accounts

payable

15.1

28,250

-

-

-

28,250

Exercise of warrants

15.2

6,474,624

-

(635,624)

-

5,839,000

Exercise of options

16.2

1,113,433

-

(347,433)

-

766,000

Exercised conversion rights on convertible debentures

14

1,788,972

(115,491)

-

-

1,673,481

Exercised conversion rights on the interest of the convertible

debentures

276,984

-

-

-

276,984

48,570,575

-

1,161,785

(28,659,966)

21,072,394

Net income and total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(487,577)

(487,577)

Balance at June 30, 2021

48,570,575

-

1,161,785

(29,147,543)

20,584,817

Balance at January 1st, 2022

49,858,704

-

3,516,870

(35,043,329)

18,332,245

Private placement unit issuance

3,264,000

-

340,000

3,604,000

Exercise of warrants

15.2

730,760

-

(87,200)

-

643,560

Exercise of options

16.2

173,184

-

(65,184)

-

108,000

Share-based payments

-

-

164,721

-

164,721

Issuance cost

-

-

-

(19,070)

(19,070)

54,026,648

-

3,869,207

(35,062,399)

22,833,456

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,353,684)

(2,353,684)

Balance at June 30, 2022

54,026,648

-

3,869,207

(37,416,083)

20,479,772

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

4

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

As at June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in Canadian dollars)

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

(2,353,684)

(487,577)

Non-cash items

Share-based payments

164,721

-

Amortization of intangible assets

277,748

77,714

Amortization of property and equipment

783,111

-

Net change in fair value of marketable securities

168,000

(566,000)

Share of loss from equity-accounted investment

18,298

41,6088

Adjustment of ownership in equity-accounted investment

(14,248)

(32,362)

Accretion revenues - royalties' receivable

(19,068)

-

Accretion expenses - due to directors, officers and a company

owned by a director

16,470

15,967

Accretion expenses - royalties payable

205,926

193,064

Accretion expenses - convertible debenture

-

85,967

Interests cost of the convertible debenture

-

48,547

Change in fair value of derivative liability

-

(58,268)

Salaries and employee benefits expense

41,500

49,000

Changes in working capital items

21

338,998

104,969

Cash flows used for operating activities

(372,228)

(527,371)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property and equipment

(17,509)

(10,026)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(117,638)

(302,899)

Cash flows used for investing activities

(135,147)

(312,925)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issue of units by private placements

3,604,000

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

643,560

5,839,000

Proceeds from exercise of options

108,000

766,000

Issuance cost of units

(19,070)

-

Cash flows provided by financing activities

4,336,490

6,605,000

Net change in cash

3,829,115

5,764,704

Cash, beginning of the period

2,672,696

1,888,282

Cash, end of the period

6,501,811

7,652,986

For additional cash flows information refer to Note 21.

Cash operations

Interests received from operating activities

21,082

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 13:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
