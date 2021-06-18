Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders for June 2021: Hosted by Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO

On June 17th, 2021, HPQ Silicon held its Live AGM hosted by our President and CEO Bernard TOURILLON via Zoom.

The very successful online event was popularly attended. Its three sessions (the regulatory, the presentation, and the Q & A session) were recorded and are ready for streaming at your convenience:

1. The Regulatory Session - June 2021 | HPQ AGM

2. Corporate Presentation Session - June 2021 | HPQ Silicon AGM

3. Question & Answer Session - June 2021 | HPQ Silicon AGM

Team HPQ Since 2015, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc has been working on developing a new one-step process to manufacture High Purity Silicon (Si) and transforming that Si into the nano size Si powders that batteries manufacturers need.