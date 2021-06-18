Log in
    HPQ   CA40444R1001

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.

(HPQ)
Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders for June 2021: Hosted by Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO

06/18/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
On June 17th, 2021, HPQ Silicon held its Live AGM hosted by our President and CEO Bernard TOURILLON via Zoom.

The very successful online event was popularly attended. Its three sessions (the regulatory, the presentation, and the Q & A session) were recorded and are ready for streaming at your convenience:

1. The Regulatory Session - June 2021 | HPQ AGM

2. Corporate Presentation Session - June 2021 | HPQ Silicon AGM

3. Question & Answer Session - June 2021 | HPQ Silicon AGM

Since 2015, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc has been working on developing a new one-step process to manufacture High Purity Silicon (Si) and transforming that Si into the nano size Si powders that batteries manufacturers need.

Disclaimer

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 19:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,79 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net cash 2020 0,96 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -347x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 232 M 186 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard J. Tourillon Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Levasseur Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
François Rivard Chief Financial Officer
Robert Robitaille Independent Director
Richard Mimeau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.-25.45%188
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED12.73%12 582
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-3.82%12 080
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.8.09%6 777
HECLA MINING COMPANY35.34%4 268
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD17.48%2 048