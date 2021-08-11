Log in
    HPQ   CA40444R1001

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.

(HPQ)
HPQ Silicon Resources : CEO discusses the August 5th press release via interview on “After The PR” by pvbuzz

08/11/2021 | 11:16am EDT
In this video, HPQ Silicon President and CEO Bernard Tourillon discusses key points from the August 5th press release:
« HPQ GEN 1 Nano Silicon Reactor Successfully Produces First Sample of Nano Silicon Material. »

Watch the interview:

Since 2015, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc has been working on developing a new one-step process to manufacture High Purity Silicon (Si) and transforming that Si into the nano size Si powders that batteries manufacturers need.

Disclaimer

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,79 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2020 0,96 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 -347x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 206 M 164 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Bernard J. Tourillon Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Levasseur Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
François Rivard Chief Financial Officer
Robert Robitaille Independent Director
Richard Mimeau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.-43.64%164
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED19.22%13 028
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-1.65%11 696
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.29.76%7 989
HECLA MINING COMPANY-7.25%3 227
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD39.44%2 423