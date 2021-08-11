HPQ Silicon Resources : CEO discusses the August 5th press release via interview on “After The PR” by pvbuzz

In this video, HPQ Silicon President and CEO Bernard Tourillon discusses key points from the August 5th press release:
« HPQ GEN 1 Nano Silicon Reactor Successfully Produces First Sample of Nano Silicon Material. »
Watch the interview:
Since 2015, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc has been working on developing a new one-step process to manufacture High Purity Silicon (Si) and transforming that Si into the nano size Si powders that batteries manufacturers need.
Set your Author Custom HTML Tab Content on your Profile page
Disclaimer
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:15:09 UTC.