HPQ Silicon Resources : LAST COMPONENT OF HPQ GEN3 QUARTZ REDUCTION REACTOR HAS SHIPPED, Q4 COMMISSIONING ON TRACK — English Version French Version

LAST COMPONENT OF HPQ GEN 3 QUARTZ REDUCTION REACTOR

HAS SHIPPED, Q4 COMMISSIONING ON TRACK

MONTREAL, Canada, August 18nd, 2021 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-

"Knowing that the power supply is finally on its way confirms that we are getting closer to the start the GEN3 PUREVAPTM QRR, closer to making battery grade silicon (Si) and closer to validating the commercial potential of the PUREVAPTM QRR process," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon. "In addition to its traditional applications, silicon is just beginning its path to battery utilization. The addressable markets for our Silicon products are massive, diverse and with our pilot plant operational, we will be well positioned to start looking for additional downstream applications where our product can be of value."

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS

WARRANT EXERCISE: The corporation liquidity has increased by $2,518,750 through the exercise of the remaining 16,250,000 August 21, 2021, warrants.

DEPT SETTLEMENT: In accordance with the agreement between HPQ-Silicon and Agora Internet Relations Corp. entered on July 15, 2020, for the term ending July 15, 2021, HPQ-Silicon board has approved:

The issuance of 14,267 common shares at a deemed price of $0.99 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from October 16, 2020, ending January 15, 2021. The issuance of 15,353 common shares at a deemed price of $0.92 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from January 16, 2021, ending April 15, 2021, and The issuance of 20,471 common shares at a deemed price of $0.69 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from April 16, 2021, ending July 15, 2021.

Each share issued pursuant to the debt settlement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing. This debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

CLARIFICATION: HPQ hereby makes a clarification on terms contained in its press release issued June 22, 2021, in order to specify that the number of common shares issued must be 454,072 common shares.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional "dirty" processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology