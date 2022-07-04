HPQ Silicon Resources : Reports Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Canada, June 04th, 2022 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ) (FWB: UGE) (OTCQX :HPQFF), an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2022.

A total of approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of HPQ were represented at the meeting.

All of the nominees for election as directors of HPQ referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of HPQ and the directors of HPQ were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Shareholders authorized HPQ to change it business classification from a "Mining Issuer" to an "Industrial, Technology or Life Sciences Issuer" in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

Shareholders authorized a change in the name of the Corporation to "HPQ Silicon Inc / HPQ Silicium Inc" or to such other name the Board of Directors deems appropriate. Shareholders also approved the adoption of a new Long Term Incentive Plan.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting can be found under HPQ' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.