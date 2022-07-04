Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPQ   CA40444R1001

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.

(HPQ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:58 2022-07-04 pm EDT
0.3000 CAD   -4.76%
HPQ Silicon Resources : Reports Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

07/04/2022
MONTREAL, Canada, June 04th, 2022 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ) (FWB: UGE) (OTCQX :HPQFF), an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2022.

A total of approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of HPQ were represented at the meeting.

All of the nominees for election as directors of HPQ referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of HPQ and the directors of HPQ were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Shareholders authorized HPQ to change it business classification from a "Mining Issuer" to an "Industrial, Technology or Life Sciences Issuer" in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

Shareholders authorized a change in the name of the Corporation to "HPQ Silicon Inc / HPQ Silicium Inc" or to such other name the Board of Directors deems appropriate. Shareholders also approved the adoption of a new Long Term Incentive Plan.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting can be found under HPQ' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

HPQ Silicon Resources $HPQ $HPQFF is a Quebec-based company that is developing the high value-added silicon products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Disclaimer

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
