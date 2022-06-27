HPQ Silicon Resources : Shareholders of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2022

Please join us for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. for 2022.

The meeting will be held in person at the Sofitel Hotel, Monet Room, 1155 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, Quebec H3A 2N3, on June 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Montreal time).

We will not be webcasting the meeting live. The session will be filmed and an edited video made available on our youtube channel after the AGM.

During the AGM, amongst other things, our CEO will be answering questions, so if you cannot attend the meeting, please email your questions to [email protected] before the 29th of June 2022.

We look forward to seeing you!

Notice of Meeting

English Version

French Version

Management Information Circular

English Version

French Version