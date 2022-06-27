Log in
    HPQ   CA40444R1001

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.

(HPQ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:56 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.3350 CAD    0.00%
HPQ Silicon Resources : Shareholders of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2022

06/27/2022 | 10:45am EDT
Please join us for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. for 2022.

The meeting will be held in person at the Sofitel Hotel, Monet Room, 1155 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, Quebec H3A 2N3, on June 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Montreal time).

We will not be webcasting the meeting live. The session will be filmed and an edited video made available on our youtube channel after the AGM.

During the AGM, amongst other things, our CEO will be answering questions, so if you cannot attend the meeting, please email your questions to [email protected] before the 29th of June 2022.

We look forward to seeing you!

Notice of Meeting
English Version
French Version

Management Information Circular
English Version
French Version

HPQ Silicon Resources $HPQ $HPQFF is a Quebec-based company that is developing the high value-added silicon products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Disclaimer

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 14:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
