  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPQ   CA40444R1001

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.

(HPQ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/03 10:50:35 am EDT
0.4300 CAD   -2.27%
11:02aHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : featured in tenth edition of popular publication — Innovation News Network
PU
05/27HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/27Hpq silicon purevaptm quartz reduction reactor pilot plant ready to start
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HPQ Silicon Resources : featured in tenth edition of popular publication — Innovation News Network

06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Developing new silicon and silica-based manufacturing technologies in North America.

HPQ got a 4-page feature in the tenth edition of the Innovation Platform's popular publication that covers a wide variety of exciting developments in the fields of science and technology.

This edition has extensive coverage on energy, with a key focus on battery development, energy storage and maintaining the supply chains of critical materials.

Read the article: External link to the article.

HPQ Silicon Resources $HPQ $HPQFF is a Quebec-based company that is developing the high value-added silicon products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Disclaimer

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,33 M -5,03 M -5,03 M
Net cash 2021 3,34 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernard J. Tourillon Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Levasseur President & Director
François Rivard Chief Financial Officer
Robert Robitaille Independent Director
Richard Mimeau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC.-4.35%121
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.75%11 734
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED2.34%9 197
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.14.48%8 312
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.24.21%874
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-24.03%493