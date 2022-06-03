HPQ Silicon Resources : featured in tenth edition of popular publication — Innovation News Network

Developing new silicon and silica-based manufacturing technologies in North America.
HPQ got a 4-page feature in the tenth edition of the Innovation Platform's popular publication that covers a wide variety of exciting developments in the fields of science and technology.
This edition has extensive coverage on energy, with a key focus on battery development, energy storage and maintaining the supply chains of critical materials.
Read the article: External link to the article.
HPQ Silicon Resources $HPQ $HPQFF is a Quebec-based company that is developing the high value-added silicon products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.
Disclaimer
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:06 UTC.