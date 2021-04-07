Log in
HQ Global Education Inc.    HQGE

HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(HQGE)
HQGE's Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Multiple NFT Collections on Mega NFT Marketplace OpenSea.io, Widening BMEP's Brand and IP Reach

04/07/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has released multiple collections of digital art on the first and largest NFT (Non-Fungible Token) marketplace OpenSea.io, enabling the companies’ IP to reach the expanding interest in NFT peer-to-peer consumability while also furthering BMEP’s brand awareness.

Marvin Williams, CEO of BMEP and President of HQGE, who is also the creative genius behind BMEP’s NFTs, commented, “This is an exciting announcement and one that has been highly anticipated. Those who complete a little research on the company or on me personally will find digital creations and motion graphic uploads time stamped going back several years on various social media platforms. Whether it was presentation material for a studio pitch, a movie poster, or a magazine cover, the range of projects completed and the experience gained has laid the groundwork for easy entry into the NFT space, which in turn will now allow us to continuously add BMEP content to the NFT marketplace.”

“The potential to promote or encapsulate various BMEP brands in different stages of production already provides a great opportunity, and that merely scratches the surface. NFT and the underlying components of blockchain technology, which allows artists or content owners to uniquely identify, auction or sell particular creations while maintaining creative rights within a trackable but decentralized peer-to-peer space, opens up yet another domain, one with extreme and uncharted potential.” 

“One of the major benefits of media’s migration from analog to digital is the potential for soft products to reach viral sensationalism and the monetization that follows. The creation of film and media provide a wide array of content that is ripe for NFT opportunities, ranging from actual moments within the completed project, deleted scenes, behind the scenes “takes”, or even character concepts and early sketches. We look forward to creating these key moments and imagery from both our current and future IP. This is definitely the fun and exciting part.”

BMEP and Mr. Williams have already released three distinct NFT collections on OpenSea.io totaling more than 25 individual pieces: “The BMEP Collection” which includes still and motion graphics pieces curated by Marvin Williams, “BMEP: April-FOG (Sci-Fi Series)”, which includes vehicle concepts from a TV series currently in development, and “BMEP: TREES – A Planetary Treasure” which includes stills from the documentary.

The BMEP Collection - https://opensea.io/collection/the-bmep-collection
BMEP: April – FOG (Sci-Fi Series) - https://opensea.io/collection/april-fog
BMEP: Trees (A Planetary Treasure) - https://opensea.io/collection/bmep-trees-a-planetary-treasure

Mr. Williams added that BMEP plans to both expand the number of collections respective to individual IP and to add additional art to previously launched collections as well. Although BMEP initiated its NFT presence on OpenSea.io, which is widely considered to be the “eBay of NFT Marketplaces”, the company is also considering additional marketplaces which provide a strategic fit for future NFT releases of its BMEP brands.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit  https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO
9495875155
info@hqgeinc.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
