23 November 2023

INTERIM RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (HRC), a company that provides restaurant management services especially in developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2023, which is appended to this announcement.

For the said financial period, the Group generated net loss of USD 126,085 , while cash and cash equivalents stood at USD 825,338.

The group have been diligently working on the development of AI systems aimed at aiding restaurants in efficiently managing their revenue generation activities. These systems provide invaluable insights through data analytics, enabling informed decision-making and operational optimization.

Consumer spending patterns are displaying a gradual and consistent rebound, and our group will maintain a cautious approach towards our existing business operations and potential growth opportunities. We will prudently assess market conditions to exercise sound judgment, ensuring the stability and resilience of our operations. Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional restaurant management services to our member restaurants remains steadfast.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

