HRL Holdings Limited    HRL   AU000000HRL9

HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HRL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.115 AUD   +9.52%
02:25aHRL : Appendix 3Y
PU
02:25aHRL : Issue of Securities Appendix 3B
PU
10/22HRL : Morgans rates HRL as Add
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HRL : Appendix 3Y

10/23/2020 | 02:25am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

HRL HOLDINGS LTD

ABN

99 120 896 371

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steve Howse

Date of last notice

18 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Name of holder & nature of interest

Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity

giving rise to the relevant interest.

which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust and

Performance rights held in own name.

Date of change

23 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company

12,190,297 Ordinary Shares

Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity

which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust.

In own name

226,215 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry

2022.

Class

Ordinary shares and Unlisted Performance

Rights expiry 2023.

Number acquired

199,890 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry

2023.

Number disposed

5,000,000 Ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

$0.11 per share for the shares sold

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company

7,190,297 Ordinary Shares

Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity

which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust.

In own name

226,215 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry

2022; and

199,890 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry

2023.

Nature of change

On market trade for the ordinary shares and

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Issue of unlisted performance rights following

exercise of options, issue of securities under

the receipt of shareholder approval at 2020

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

AGM

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. & class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:24:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 33,0 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2021 1,47 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
Net Debt 2021 0,17 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HRL Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,15 AUD
Last Close Price 0,12 AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Dabelstein Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Francis Kilmister Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Harvey Chief Finance Officer
Steve Howse Executive Director
James Scott Charles Todd Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%40
CINTAS CORPORATION25.80%35 436
TELEPERFORMANCE21.57%18 575
UNITED RENTALS11.17%13 470
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.47%12 712
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC18.59%12 546
