HRL : Appendix 3Y

Name of entity HRL HOLDINGS LTD ABN 99 120 896 371

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steve Howse Date of last notice 18 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Name of holder & nature of interest Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company Note: Provide details of the circumstances Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity giving rise to the relevant interest. which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust and Performance rights held in own name. Date of change 23 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company 12,190,297 Ordinary Shares Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust. In own name 226,215 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry 2022. Class Ordinary shares and Unlisted Performance Rights expiry 2023. Number acquired 199,890 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry 2023. Number disposed 5,000,000 Ordinary shares

