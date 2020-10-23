HRL : Appendix 3Y
10/23/2020 | 02:25am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
HRL HOLDINGS LTD
ABN
99 120 896 371
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Steve Howse
Date of last notice
18 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Name of holder & nature of interest
Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company
Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity
which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust and
Performance rights held in own name.
Date of change
23 October 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company
12,190,297 Ordinary Shares
Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity
which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust.
In own name
226,215 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry
2022.
Class
Ordinary shares and Unlisted Performance
Rights expiry 2023.
Number acquired
199,890 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry
2023.
Number disposed
5,000,000 Ordinary shares
Value/Consideration
$0.11 per share for the shares sold
No. of securities held after change
Shares held in the names of JNLJ Company
7,190,297 Ordinary Shares
Ltd - Mr Howse is a Director of the entity
which is Trustee of the JNLJ Trust.
In own name
226,215 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry
2022; and
199,890 Unlisted Performance Rights expiry
2023.
Nature of change
On market trade for the ordinary shares and
AGM
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. & class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
detailed above traded during a
+closed period where
prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date
was this provided?
