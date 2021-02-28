HRL : Director Appointment – Mr Alex White

ASX Announcement

1 March 2021

Director Appointment - Mr Alex White

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX: HRL) (HRL or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Alex White as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Alex is a Director of Richmond Hill Capital ("RH Capital") and is jointly responsible for managing the RH High Conviction Fund. RH Capital has been invested in HRL for 6 years and is the company's largest shareholder.

Alex has over fourteen years of corporate and investment management experience and prior to co-founding RH Capital, he was jointly responsible for the portfolio management of the VF High Conviction Fund at Viburnum Funds for six years (now the RH High Conviction Fund).

Alex joined Viburnum following over three years with Cooper Investors, a privately owned specialist investment manager, where he focused on investment research for the successful CI Australian Equities Fund and CI Brunswick Fund. He previously gained industry experience working for Fletcher Building as a Strategy Analyst and as a Credit Analyst for ratings agency Standard and Poor's.

Alex is also a Non-Executive Director of mid-market IT services company MOQ Digital (ASX:MOQ).

