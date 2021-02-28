Log in
HRL Holdings Limited    HRL   AU000000HRL9

HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HRL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/26
0.13 AUD   0.00%
05:20pHRL : Director Appointment – Mr Alex White
PU
05:20pHRL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/23HRL : Acquiring 100& Stake of Water Testing Hawkes Bay
MT
HRL : Initial Director's Interest Notice

02/28/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: HRL Holdings Ltd

ABN: 99 120 896 371

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alex White

Date of appointment

1 March 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd (Mr White is a director of company). Mr White has an indirect interest as portfolio manager of the company.

Number & class of Securities

92,631,386 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

30/9/2001

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

30/9/2001

Appendix 3X Page 2

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
