HRL : Issue of Securities Appendix 3B

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity HRL HOLDINGS LTD We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 99120896371 1.3 ASX issuer code HRL The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Friday October 23, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or +Security holder approval Thursday October 22, 2020 actual? Actual Approval received/condition met? Yes Comments Approval for the issue of 199,890 of the 2023 performance rights to a Director Mr Stephen Howse was obtained at the 2020 AGM held on 22 October 2020 Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? Yes ASX +security code New class-code to be confirmed Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX? No +Security description Performance Rights Expiring 2023 Proposed issue of securities 3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities +Security type Performance options/rights Number of +securities proposed to be issued 4,088,723 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Performance rights issued to company staff. Each right has an estimated value of $0.0982 per right. Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 401,512.600000 Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes Performance options/rights details +Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.0000 Friday June 30, 2023 Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised HRL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised Each right converts into one fully paid ordinary share Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. LTI performance rights expiry 2023 summary is included in schedule 2 of the 2020 AGM Notice: https://hrlholdings.com/w p-content/uploads/2020/09/NOM-and-explanatory-memorandum-HRL-Holdings-Ltd-FINAL-combined.pdf Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Friday October 23, 2020 Proposed issue of securities 4 / 6

