HRL : Issue of Securities Appendix 3B

HRL HOLDINGS LTD
New announcement
Friday October 23, 2020
A placement or other type of issue
n/a
|
Performance Rights Expiring 2023
|
4,088,723
Friday October 23, 2020
1.1 Name of +Entity
HRL HOLDINGS LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
ABN
99120896371
ASX issuer code
HRL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday October 23, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
+Security holder approval
Thursday October 22, 2020
Actual
-
Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
Approval for the issue of 199,890 of the 2023 performance rights to a Director Mr Stephen Howse was obtained at the 2020 AGM held on 22 October 2020
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Performance Rights Expiring 2023
+Security type
Performance options/rights
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
4,088,723
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Performance rights issued to company staff. Each right has an estimated value of $0.0982 per right.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
401,512.600000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Performance options/rights details
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0000
Friday June 30, 2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
HRL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
Each right converts into one fully paid ordinary share
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
LTI performance rights expiry 2023 summary is included in schedule 2 of the 2020 AGM Notice: https://hrlholdings.com/w p-content/uploads/2020/09/NOM-and-explanatory-memorandum-HRL-Holdings-Ltd-FINAL-combined.pdf
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Friday October 23, 2020
