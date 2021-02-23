HRL : Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory

ASX Announcement
24 February 2021
Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory
HIGHLIGHTS
HRL Holdings acquires Water Testing Hawkes Bay, a water sampling and laboratory business based in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand
This acquisition accelerates HRL's strategic objective to expand the company's broad range of testing services in the water sector
Ability to leverage Analytica's brand, reputation and expansive service offering into a new geographical segment
Purchase funded through cash reserves.
Acquisition of Water Testing Hawkes Bay
HRL Holdings Limited (ASX: HRL) (HRL or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement to purchase Water Testing HB (2016) Limited (WTHB). Settlement of the transaction will occur on 1 March 2021.
Whilst modest in size, the acquisition of WTHB is important strategically as it:
accelerates HRL's expansion into routine water quality and environmental laboratory testing;
provides a solid recurring revenue base with approximately 80% of revenues coming from local government authorities;
expands HRL's geographic coverage in New Zealand to the Hawkes Bay region on the east coast;
through an integration into the Analytica Laboratories business unit, takes advantage of advanced technology and lean operating procedures; and
provides opportunity to offer Analytica's full range of laboratory services to a new segment of customers.
Acquisition Details
HRL will acquire 100% of the share capital of WTHB in a cash purchase for NZD$650,000. No deferred consideration, contingent consideration or earn-outs are payable.
Water Testing Hawkes Bay
Water Testing Hawkes Bay is one of New Zealand's leading regional bacteriological water-testing and analysis laboratories, focused primarily on providing sampling and routine water-testing for the government authority and businesses in the Hasting District, Napier City and Hawkes Bay region. It provides a range of services including:
Water sample collection
Drinking water testing
Surface and ground water testing
Effluent and trade waste testing
Swimming pools and spas testing.
WTHB employs around 12 skilled sampling and laboratory staff, and averages around NZ$1.5M in annual revenues.
