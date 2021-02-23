HRL : Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory

ASX Announcement

24 February 2021

Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory

HIGHLIGHTS

 HRL Holdings acquires Water Testing Hawkes Bay, a water sampling and laboratory business based in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand

 This acquisition accelerates HRL's strategic objective to expand the company's broad range of testing services in the water sector

 Ability to leverage Analytica's brand, reputation and expansive service offering into a new geographical segment

 Purchase funded through cash reserves.

Acquisition of Water Testing Hawkes Bay

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX: HRL) (HRL or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement to purchase Water Testing HB (2016) Limited (WTHB). Settlement of the transaction will occur on 1 March 2021.

Whilst modest in size, the acquisition of WTHB is important strategically as it:

 accelerates HRL's expansion into routine water quality and environmental laboratory testing;

 provides a solid recurring revenue base with approximately 80% of revenues coming from local government authorities;

 expands HRL's geographic coverage in New Zealand to the Hawkes Bay region on the east coast;

 through an integration into the Analytica Laboratories business unit, takes advantage of advanced technology and lean operating procedures; and

 provides opportunity to offer Analytica's full range of laboratory services to a new segment of customers.

Acquisition Details

HRL will acquire 100% of the share capital of WTHB in a cash purchase for NZD$650,000. No deferred consideration, contingent consideration or earn-outs are payable.

Water Testing Hawkes Bay

Water Testing Hawkes Bay is one of New Zealand's leading regional bacteriological water-testing and analysis laboratories, focused primarily on providing sampling and routine water-testing for the government authority and businesses in the Hasting District, Napier City and Hawkes Bay region. It provides a range of services including:

 Water sample collection

 Drinking water testing

 Surface and ground water testing

 Effluent and trade waste testing

 Swimming pools and spas testing.

WTHB employs around 12 skilled sampling and laboratory staff, and averages around NZ$1.5M in annual revenues.

Authorised by the Board

Paul Marshall Company Secretary

For further information contact:

Investor and media:

Steven Dabelstein, CEO Ph: +61 405 770 166steven.dabelstein@hrlholdings.com

