Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  HRL Holdings Limited    HRL   AU000000HRL9

HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HRL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
0.13 AUD   -3.70%
05:40pHRL : Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory
PU
01/27HRL : Half Year Results 31 December 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
01/27HRL : Half Year Report 31 December 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HRL : Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory

02/23/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

24 February 2021

Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory

HIGHLIGHTS

  • HRL Holdings acquires Water Testing Hawkes Bay, a water sampling and laboratory business based in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand

  • This acquisition accelerates HRL's strategic objective to expand the company's broad range of testing services in the water sector

  • Ability to leverage Analytica's brand, reputation and expansive service offering into a new geographical segment

  • Purchase funded through cash reserves.

Acquisition of Water Testing Hawkes Bay

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX: HRL) (HRL or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement to purchase Water Testing HB (2016) Limited (WTHB). Settlement of the transaction will occur on 1 March 2021.

Whilst modest in size, the acquisition of WTHB is important strategically as it:

  • accelerates HRL's expansion into routine water quality and environmental laboratory testing;

  • provides a solid recurring revenue base with approximately 80% of revenues coming from local government authorities;

  • expands HRL's geographic coverage in New Zealand to the Hawkes Bay region on the east coast;

  • through an integration into the Analytica Laboratories business unit, takes advantage of advanced technology and lean operating procedures; and

  • provides opportunity to offer Analytica's full range of laboratory services to a new segment of customers.

Acquisition Details

HRL will acquire 100% of the share capital of WTHB in a cash purchase for NZD$650,000. No deferred consideration, contingent consideration or earn-outs are payable.

Water Testing Hawkes Bay

Water Testing Hawkes Bay is one of New Zealand's leading regional bacteriological water-testing and analysis laboratories, focused primarily on providing sampling and routine water-testing for the government authority and businesses in the Hasting District, Napier City and Hawkes Bay region. It provides a range of services including:

  • Water sample collection

  • Drinking water testing

  • Surface and ground water testing

  • Effluent and trade waste testing

  • Swimming pools and spas testing.

WTHB employs around 12 skilled sampling and laboratory staff, and averages around NZ$1.5M in annual revenues.

Authorised by the Board

Paul Marshall Company Secretary

For further information contact:

Investor and media:

Steven Dabelstein, CEO Ph: +61 405 770 166steven.dabelstein@hrlholdings.com

2

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:40pHRL : Strategic Acquisition of New Zealand Water Laboratory
PU
01/27HRL : Half Year Results 31 December 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
01/27HRL : Half Year Report 31 December 2020
PU
2020HRL : A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart
AQ
2020HRL : Appendix 3Y
PU
2020HRL : Issue of Securities Appendix 3B
PU
2020HRL : Morgans rates HRL as Add
AQ
2020HRL : Results of AGM
PU
2020HRL : 2020 AGM Addresses to Shareholders and Trading Update
PU
2020HRL : Letter to Shareholders re AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,9 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2021 1,57 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net cash 2021 1,55 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,2 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HRL Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,17 AUD
Last Close Price 0,13 AUD
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Dabelstein Chief Executive Officer
Michael Harvey Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Francis Kilmister Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Howse Executive Director
James Scott Charles Todd Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRL HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.14%53
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.67%35 763
UNITED RENTALS25.05%21 551
TELEPERFORMANCE2.65%19 866
LG CORP.8.11%15 022
EDENRED2.26%14 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ