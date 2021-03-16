Log in
HRL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/16/2021 | 06:58pm EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

HRL HOLDINGS LTD

ABN

99 120 896 371

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Stephens

Date of last notice

3 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Shares held in the name of Mrs Alice Stephens (Spouse of Director)

Date of change

12 and 16 March 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

nil

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

102,099

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$12,019.16

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Shares held in the name of Mrs Alice Stephens (Spouse of Director)

102,099 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. & class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

HRL Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
