HRL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
HRL HOLDINGS LTD
ABN
99 120 896 371
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Richard Stephens
Date of last notice
3 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Shares held in the name of Mrs Alice Stephens (Spouse of Director)
Date of change
12 and 16 March 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
nil
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
102,099
Number disposed
nil
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$12,019.16
No. of securities held after change
Shares held in the name of Mrs Alice Stephens (Spouse of Director)
102,099 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
On market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. & class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
