Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Sato Hiroshi As Independent Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment

Announcement Subtitle Appointment of Sato Hiroshi as Independent Non-Executive Director

Securities HRNETGROUP LIMITED (HRNETGROUP)



Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 30, 2022 22:03

Description Appointment of Sato Hiroshi as Independent Non-Executive Director.

Appointment Details

Date of appointment Jul 1, 2022

Name of person Sato Hiroshi

Age 65

Country of principal residence JP

The Board's comments on this appointment The Nominating Committee has recommended the appointment of Mr Sato Hiroshi as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. The Board of Directors, having considered the Nominating Committee's recommendation and reviewed the qualifications and work experience of Mr Sato Hiroshi, believes that Mr Sato Hiroshi's experience would be beneficial to the Group and approved Mr Sato Hiroshi's appointment as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Non-Executive and Independent

Job title Non-Executive and Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee

Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No

Conflict of interests (including any competing business) Nil

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years 1. BeNext-Yumeshin Group [Director and Chief Financial Officer (September 2020 to Present)]

2. Amuse Capital Inc. [Advisor (February 2020 to September 2020)]

3. Unison Capital [Advisor (July 2019 to January 2020)]

4. Technopro Holdings [Director and Chief Financial Officer (February 2014 to July 2019)]

5. NEC Network and System Integration Co. [Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (April 2010 to January 2014)]

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries No

Other Directorships

Past (for the last 5 years) Technopro Holdings

Present BeNext-Yumeshin Group

Information Required Persuant To Listing Rule 704(7)(H)

(a) Whether at any time during the past 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No

(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at any time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No

(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No

(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No

(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No

(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No

(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No

(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No

(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of:-

(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No

(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued with any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No

Information Required persuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(I)

Any prior experience as a director of a listed company? No