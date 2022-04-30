Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew As An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Hrnetgroup Limited

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
May 1, 2022 11:12
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Resignation of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew as an Independent Non-Executive Director of HRnetGroup Limited
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG220501OTHRUT17
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Sim Yong Siang
|
Designation
|
Founding Chairman
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Resignation of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew as an Independent Non-Executive Director of HRnetGroup Limited.
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Tan Ngiap Siew
|
Age
|
69
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
02/05/2022
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Mr Tan Ngiap Siew ("NS Tan") is stepping down as a director of the Company due to health reasons.
NS Tan will also cease to be the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nominating Committees.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
16/05/2017
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
No
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
1
|
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
|
1
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nominating and Audit Committees.
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Non-Executive
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
No
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
No
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
1. Plastoform Holdings Limited
2. Serrano Limited
|
Present
|
Nil