  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. HRnetGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHZ   SG1DH2000003

HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(CHZ)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:46:15 am EDT
0.8000 SGD   +0.63%
04/30CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew As An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Hrnetgroup Limited
PU
04/28HRnetGroup Limited Declare A Final Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Dividend
CI
04/28Singapore Shares Return to Green; Fortress Minerals Drops 5% on Recording Lower Fiscal Q4 Profit, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew As An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Hrnetgroup Limited

04/30/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast May 1, 2022 11:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew as an Independent Non-Executive Director of HRnetGroup Limited
Announcement Reference SG220501OTHRUT17
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sim Yong Siang
Designation Founding Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Resignation of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew as an Independent Non-Executive Director of HRnetGroup Limited.
Additional Details
Name Of Person Tan Ngiap Siew
Age 69
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 02/05/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Tan Ngiap Siew ("NS Tan") is stepping down as a director of the Company due to health reasons.

NS Tan will also cease to be the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nominating Committees.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 16/05/2017
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 1
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 1
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nominating and Audit Committees.
Role and responsibilities Non-Executive
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) 1. Plastoform Holdings Limited
2. Serrano Limited
Present Nil

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 03:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 629 M 455 M 455 M
Net income 2022 68,8 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net cash 2022 373 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 803 M 581 M 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 19,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,80 SGD
Average target price 1,10 SGD
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ah Eng Kang Group Chief Financial Officer
Yong Siang Sim Chairman
Su Ling Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Ngiap Siew Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRNETGROUP LIMITED-0.62%581
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.71%10 722
RANDSTAD N.V.-15.29%9 799
ADECCO GROUP AG-18.13%6 810
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-7.33%4 827
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.34%4 608