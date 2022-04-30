Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Resignation of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew as an Independent Non-Executive Director of HRnetGroup Limited

Resignation of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew as an Independent Non-Executive Director of HRnetGroup Limited.

Name Of Person Tan Ngiap Siew

Age 69

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 02/05/2022

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Tan Ngiap Siew ("NS Tan") is stepping down as a director of the Company due to health reasons.



NS Tan will also cease to be the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nominating Committees.



Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 16/05/2017

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 1

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 1

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nominating and Audit Committees.

Role and responsibilities Non-Executive

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) 1. Plastoform Holdings Limited

2. Serrano Limited