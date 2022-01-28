Log in
HRnetGroup : Announcement Of Promotions

01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST
HRnetGroup Limited

Co. Reg. No. : 201625854G

391A Orchard Road

#23-06 Ngee Ann City Tower A

Singapore 238873

Announcement of Promotions

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited is pleased to announce the promotions of Asako Yoshii, Ping Chen, and Steven Soh to Group Business Leader of HRnetOne Tokyo, PeopleSearch Taipei and RecruitFirst Singapore respectively.

Asako joined the Group in Singapore in 2000, and subsequently returned to Tokyo in 2002 to take up a role in HRnetOne Tokyo. She became Business Leader in 2005 and today manages the HRnetOne Tokyo office as a Co-Owner, leading practices in Healthcare Life Science, Chemicals and Industrial, as well as IT & Digital Transformation, HR and Finance functional specialisations. Asako graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics (Omicron Delta Epsilon) from Davidson College, USA.

Ping joined the Group in 2004 as a Consultant and was appointed Business Leader in 2009. Today, she leads the Commerce division of PeopleSearch Taiwan in delivering mid to senior recruitment assignments, flexible staffing projects and HR consulting programmes. Ping graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Taipei Medical University and specialises in Healthcare Life Science, as well as Retail and Consumer Electronics sectors.

Steven was first with the Group from 2008 to 2010, and returned in 2013 to become a pioneer member of RecruitFirst Singapore. He runs the market-leading Technology and Telecommunications Practice and with effect from 1 January 2022, has also assumed a Regional Key Account role for RecruitFirst.

We warmly congratulate Asako, Ping and Steven on their achievements.

By Order of the Board

Sim Yong Siang

Founding Chairman

28 January 2022

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
