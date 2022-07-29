HRnetGroup : Announcement Of Promotions Of Business Leader Co-Owners

HRnetGroup Limited
Co. Reg. No. : 201625854G
391A Orchard Road
#23-06 Ngee Ann City Tower A
Singapore 238873
Announcement of Promotions of Business Leader Co-Owners
The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the Company and together with its subsidiaries, the Group) is pleased to announce the promotions of the following Business Leader Co-owners, in recognition of the achievements of the respective business units that they co-own and operate:
Jacelyn Chua to Group Managing Director of RecruitFirst Singapore (RFS). Jacelyn joined Recruit Express Singapore in 1997 and was a Senior Director when she left the Group in 2011. Jacelyn returned to the Group as a pioneer and Co-Owner of RFS in 2013. Under her leadership, the RFS business has been achieving strong growth every year, and its specializations today include IT & Technology, Healthcare Life Science, Government & Education, Financial Services and Manufacturing;
Kung Shih Chan to Senior Managing Director of PeopleSearch Shanghai (PSSH). Kung joined PeopleSearch Taiwan in 2006 and subsequently relocated to Shanghai to pioneer the PSSH business as a Co-Owner in 2011. PSSH has practices in the Consumer and Pharmaceutical sectors as well as corporate functional specializations including Legal, IT, Finance and Strategy. Kung graduated with a Bachelor's degree in International Business from National Taiwan University;
Miranda Chin to Group Business Leader of HRnetOne Taiwan (HRT). Miranda joined HRnetOne Taiwan in 2005, and went on to lead our HRnetOne Hong Kong business for nearly 5 years before returning to Taipei in 2011 to run HRT. She recently became a Co-Owner of HRT which has specializations in the Technology, Healthcare and FMCG sectors. Miranda graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Integrated Biology) from The University of California, Berkeley and has a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Missouri;
Rubby Rimbun to Senior Business Leader of HRnetOne Rimbun (HRI). Rubby joined the Group as a Co-Owner when the Group started HRI as a joint venture in 2018 with PT Rimbun Job Agency which Rubby had co-founded. HRnetOne Rimbun has specializations in the Technology, FMCG, and Industrial sectors as well as functional practices in HR and Finance. Rubby graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from RMIT University, Australia; and
Angela Kwak to Business Leader of HRnetOne Korea (HRKR). Angela joined HRnetOne Singapore in 2005 and subsequently returned to Seoul in 2011 to pioneer the business as a Co-Owner of HRKR. Today our South Korean practice has specializations including Healthcare Life Science, Industrial, Engineering as well as HR and Finance functional verticals. Angela graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and International Studies from the Ehwa Womans University, Seoul.
"As HRnetGroup is powered by our 37-strong Business Leader Co-Owners, we promote our leaders strictly based on strong business performance. These promotions signify the strong delivery of value to our customers as we help them find better talents, and also help talents advance their career. Very pleased to see the entrepreneurs amongst us doing well!"
Sim Yong Siang, Founding Chairman
We warmly congratulate Angela, Jacelyn, Kung, Miranda and Rubby on their achievements.
By Order of the Board
Adeline Sim
Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
29 July 2022
