    CHZ   SG1DH2000003

HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(CHZ)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:56 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.7800 SGD   +0.65%
07:48aHRNETGROUP : Announcement Of Promotions Of Business Leader Co-Owners
PU
07/08SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/06SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HRnetGroup : Announcement Of Promotions Of Business Leader Co-Owners

07/29/2022 | 07:48am EDT
HRnetGroup Limited

Co. Reg. No. : 201625854G

391A Orchard Road

#23-06 Ngee Ann City Tower A

Singapore 238873

Announcement of Promotions of Business Leader Co-Owners

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the Company and together with its subsidiaries, the Group) is pleased to announce the promotions of the following Business Leader Co-owners, in recognition of the achievements of the respective business units that they co-own and operate:

Jacelyn Chua to Group Managing Director of RecruitFirst Singapore (RFS). Jacelyn joined Recruit Express Singapore in 1997 and was a Senior Director when she left the Group in 2011. Jacelyn returned to the Group as a pioneer and Co-Owner of RFS in 2013. Under her leadership, the RFS business has been achieving strong growth every year, and its specializations today include IT & Technology, Healthcare Life Science, Government & Education, Financial Services and Manufacturing;

Kung Shih Chan to Senior Managing Director of PeopleSearch Shanghai (PSSH). Kung joined PeopleSearch Taiwan in 2006 and subsequently relocated to Shanghai to pioneer the PSSH business as a Co-Owner in 2011. PSSH has practices in the Consumer and Pharmaceutical sectors as well as corporate functional specializations including Legal, IT, Finance and Strategy. Kung graduated with a Bachelor's degree in International Business from National Taiwan University;

Miranda Chin to Group Business Leader of HRnetOne Taiwan (HRT). Miranda joined HRnetOne Taiwan in 2005, and went on to lead our HRnetOne Hong Kong business for nearly 5 years before returning to Taipei in 2011 to run HRT. She recently became a Co-Owner of HRT which has specializations in the Technology, Healthcare and FMCG sectors. Miranda graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Integrated Biology) from The University of California, Berkeley and has a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Missouri;

Rubby Rimbun to Senior Business Leader of HRnetOne Rimbun (HRI). Rubby joined the Group as a Co-Owner when the Group started HRI as a joint venture in 2018 with PT Rimbun Job Agency which Rubby had co-founded. HRnetOne Rimbun has specializations in the Technology, FMCG, and Industrial sectors as well as functional practices in HR and Finance. Rubby graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from RMIT University, Australia; and

Angela Kwak to Business Leader of HRnetOne Korea (HRKR). Angela joined HRnetOne Singapore in 2005 and subsequently returned to Seoul in 2011 to pioneer the business as a Co-Owner of HRKR. Today our South Korean practice has specializations including Healthcare Life Science, Industrial, Engineering as well as HR and Finance functional verticals. Angela graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and International Studies from the Ehwa Womans University, Seoul.

"As HRnetGroup is powered by our 37-strong Business Leader Co-Owners, we promote our leaders strictly based on strong business performance. These promotions signify the strong delivery of value to our customers as we help them find better talents, and also help talents advance their career. Very pleased to see the entrepreneurs amongst us doing well!"

Sim Yong Siang, Founding Chairman

We warmly congratulate Angela, Jacelyn, Kung, Miranda and Rubby on their achievements.

By Order of the Board

Adeline Sim

Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer

29 July 2022

F A C T S H E E T

OUR BUSINESS MODELS

The candidate selection process involves us going beyond a candidate's resume, experience and accomplishments. We take into account culture, working dynamics, along with the potential chemistry and fit between a candidate and the client's organisation.

*

The date and time frame that a contract staff is required can be easily scheduled based on business needs. Our clients have access to a stable pool of resources that they can tap on easily. It allows them increased flexibility along with reduced hiring risks and lowered overheads.

*

OUR TWIN ENGINES OF GROWTH ARE POWERED BY

37BUSINESS LEADER

C O - O W N E R S

They are building blocks of our DNA that has helped propel growth across

14 Asian growth cities, 40 offices and 32 Business Units over the last 30 years.

*As of 31st Dec 2021

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
