HRnetGroup : Announcement Of Promotions Of Business Leader Co-Owners

Announcement of Promotions of Business Leader Co-Owners

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the Company and together with its subsidiaries, the Group) is pleased to announce the promotions of the following Business Leader Co-owners, in recognition of the achievements of the respective business units that they co-own and operate:

Jacelyn Chua to Group Managing Director of RecruitFirst Singapore (RFS). Jacelyn joined Recruit Express Singapore in 1997 and was a Senior Director when she left the Group in 2011. Jacelyn returned to the Group as a pioneer and Co-Owner of RFS in 2013. Under her leadership, the RFS business has been achieving strong growth every year, and its specializations today include IT & Technology, Healthcare Life Science, Government & Education, Financial Services and Manufacturing;

Kung Shih Chan to Senior Managing Director of PeopleSearch Shanghai (PSSH). Kung joined PeopleSearch Taiwan in 2006 and subsequently relocated to Shanghai to pioneer the PSSH business as a Co-Owner in 2011. PSSH has practices in the Consumer and Pharmaceutical sectors as well as corporate functional specializations including Legal, IT, Finance and Strategy. Kung graduated with a Bachelor's degree in International Business from National Taiwan University;

Miranda Chin to Group Business Leader of HRnetOne Taiwan (HRT). Miranda joined HRnetOne Taiwan in 2005, and went on to lead our HRnetOne Hong Kong business for nearly 5 years before returning to Taipei in 2011 to run HRT. She recently became a Co-Owner of HRT which has specializations in the Technology, Healthcare and FMCG sectors. Miranda graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Integrated Biology) from The University of California, Berkeley and has a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Missouri;

Rubby Rimbun to Senior Business Leader of HRnetOne Rimbun (HRI). Rubby joined the Group as a Co-Owner when the Group started HRI as a joint venture in 2018 with PT Rimbun Job Agency which Rubby had co-founded. HRnetOne Rimbun has specializations in the Technology, FMCG, and Industrial sectors as well as functional practices in HR and Finance. Rubby graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from RMIT University, Australia; and