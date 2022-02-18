HRnetGroup : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

HRNETGROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 201625854G)
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE WHERE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT
The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 31 January 2022, the address of the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. where the Company's Register of Members and Index is kept, will be changed to:
1 Harbourfront Avenue
#14-07 Keppel Bay Tower
Singapore 098632
The telephone numbers remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
Sim Yong Siang
Founding Chairman
18 February 2022
