Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/18 04:04:48 am
0.78 SGD   -1.27%
HRNETGROUP : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where Register Of Members And Index Is Kept
PU
01/28HRNETGROUP : Announcement Of Promotions
PU
01/28HRnetGroup Limited Announces Promotions
CI
HRnetGroup : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

02/18/2022 | 06:22am EST
HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201625854G)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE WHERE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 31 January 2022, the address of the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. where the Company's Register of Members and Index is kept, will be changed to:

1 Harbourfront Avenue

#14-07 Keppel Bay Tower

Singapore 098632

The telephone numbers remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Sim Yong Siang

Founding Chairman

18 February 2022

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
