HRnetGroup : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place Where Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201625854G)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE WHERE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 31 January 2022, the address of the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. where the Company's Register of Members and Index is kept, will be changed to:

1 Harbourfront Avenue

#14-07 Keppel Bay Tower

Singapore 098632

The telephone numbers remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Sim Yong Siang

Founding Chairman

18 February 2022