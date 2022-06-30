HRnetGroup : New Board Composition & Appointments

HRnetGroup Limited
Co. Reg. No. : 201625854G
391A Orchard Road
#23-06 Ngee Ann City Tower A
Singapore 238873
New Board Composition & Appointments
The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the Company and together with its subsidiaries, the Group) is pleased to announce the new composition of the board with the appointment of Hiroshi Sato (Hank) and Pong Chen Yih (Chen Yih) as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from 1 July 2022.
As the Group celebrates its 30th anniversary of organization building and its 5th anniversary as a listed company, it embarked on internationalizing the board beginning of this year with the appointment of Wallace Gao (Wallace), Chairman and Co-founder of Beijing Career International Co., Ltd. as Non-executive Independent Director. Wallace has deep experience in the China recruitment industry and digitalization initiatives.
With effect from 1 July 2022, the roles of the board members in the respective committees are reflected with changes* indicated as follows:
Executive Directors
-
Peter Sim - Founding Chairman; and Member of Nomination Committee
-
JS Sim - CEO of Recruit Express Group of Companies
-
Adeline Sim - Chief Corporate Officer
Non-executive Independent Directors
-
Mae Heng - Lead Independent Director*; Chairman of Audit Committee; Chairman of Remuneration Committee*; and Member of Nomination Committee.
-
Pong Chen Yih - Chairman of Nomination Committee*; Member of Remuneration Committee*; and Member of Audit Committee*.
-
Hiroshi Sato - Member of Audit Committee*.
-
Wallace Gao - Member of Remuneration Committee*.
Hank is the CFO at BeNext-YumeishinGroup (BeNext-Yumeishin) which is a recruitment company involved in the business of contract and staffing of engineers and is listed on the mainboard of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE 2154). He led the successful merger of the 2 listed companies BeNext and Yumeishin last year with integration of businesses resulting in more than 100% increase in the size of the business and market capitalization. Hank brings with him 20 years of experience as CFO of large listed companies in Japan. He was previously the CFO and a board member of Technopro Holdings (TSE 6028) where he was instrumental to the success of IPO in 2014, and since then led various M&A initiatives and cultivated a strong following of global institutional investors. Hank was recognized as "Best CFO elected by Institutional Investors Magazine under the 2019 All-Japan Executive Team Ranking, Professional and consumer category". He holds a Bachelor of Economics from Keio University, Japan.
"Hank's deep expertise in the formulation and execution of financial strategy and experience at 4 strong and reputable listed companies will bring HRnetGroup to a different level for our shareholders and investors. He is very well connected in not just the global capital markets, but also within the recruitment industry where we envisage him facilitating the friendly exchange of industry trends and ideas between HRnetGroup and BeNext-Yumeishin to help accelerate our mutual learning and progress in the global marketplace."
Sim Yong Siang, Founding Chairman
Chen Yih is the Chief Operating Officer of Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (Novus), a corporate finance firm licenced by both SGX-ST and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He was previously the lead partner for the Singapore Capital Markets Group of Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow where he practised law in the main areas of capital markets work, compliance, investments and mergers and acquisitions. Chen Yih is also an independent non-executive director of Singapore-listed Grand Venture Technology Limited (SGX: JLB) and Figtree Holdings Limited (SGX: 5F4). He regularly speaks at local and international conferences and seminars on topics such as capital raising and Singapore Exchange listing requirements. Chen Yih holds a Bachelor of Laws from the National University of Singapore.
"Chen Yih has handled complex legal and financial advisory work in relation to domestic and international corporate finance and capital markets transactions. Having successfully brought 40 companies to IPO on the Singapore Exchange, Chen Yih brings invaluable strengths and experience which we believe will help HRnetGroup rise to the next level of growth and development in inorganic expansion and capital markets engagement."
Mae Heng, Lead Independent Director
The Board warmly welcomes Hank and Chen Yih as new members.
By Order of the Board
Sim Yong Siang
Founding Chairman
30 June 2022