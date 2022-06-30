HRnetGroup : New Board Composition & Appointments

HRnetGroup Limited

Co. Reg. No. : 201625854G

391A Orchard Road

#23-06 Ngee Ann City Tower A

Singapore 238873

New Board Composition & Appointments

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the Company and together with its subsidiaries, the Group) is pleased to announce the new composition of the board with the appointment of Hiroshi Sato (Hank) and Pong Chen Yih (Chen Yih) as Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from 1 July 2022.

As the Group celebrates its 30th anniversary of organization building and its 5th anniversary as a listed company, it embarked on internationalizing the board beginning of this year with the appointment of Wallace Gao (Wallace), Chairman and Co-founder of Beijing Career International Co., Ltd. as Non-executive Independent Director. Wallace has deep experience in the China recruitment industry and digitalization initiatives.

With effect from 1 July 2022, the roles of the board members in the respective committees are reflected with changes* indicated as follows:

Executive Directors

Peter Sim - Founding Chairman; and Member of Nomination Committee JS Sim - CEO of Recruit Express Group of Companies Adeline Sim - Chief Corporate Officer

Non-executive Independent Directors

Mae Heng - Lead Independent Director*; Chairman of Audit Committee; Chairman of Remuneration Committee*; and Member of Nomination Committee. Pong Chen Yih - Chairman of Nomination Committee*; Member of Remuneration Committee*; and Member of Audit Committee*. Hiroshi Sato - Member of Audit Committee*. Wallace Gao - Member of Remuneration Committee*.

Hank is the CFO at BeNext-YumeishinGroup (BeNext-Yumeishin) which is a recruitment company involved in the business of contract and staffing of engineers and is listed on the mainboard of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE 2154). He led the successful merger of the 2 listed companies BeNext and Yumeishin last year with integration of businesses resulting in more than 100% increase in the size of the business and market capitalization. Hank brings with him 20 years of experience as CFO of large listed companies in Japan. He was previously the CFO and a board member of Technopro Holdings (TSE 6028) where he was instrumental to the success of IPO in 2014, and since then led various M&A initiatives and cultivated a strong following of global institutional investors. Hank was recognized as "Best CFO elected by Institutional Investors Magazine under the 2019 All-Japan Executive Team Ranking, Professional and consumer category". He holds a Bachelor of Economics from Keio University, Japan.