HRnetGroup : Recognition Award

Recognition Award

RecruitFirst awarded Human Capital Partnership Employment Agency (HCP (EA))

by Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP)

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its Singapore subsidiary RecruitFirst Pte Ltd ("RecruitFirst"), a market leader in flexible staffing and a notable employer in Singapore, has been awarded the HCP (EA) Mark in recognition of its efforts in investing in human capital, adopting fair and progressive workplace practices, and helping employers strengthen their Singapore core. This Mark is given with the support of Government agencies and Tripartite Partners (namely the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the National Trades Union Congress, and the Singapore National Employers Federation).

As a HCPartner, RecruitFirst can enjoy benefits including:

a) Responsiveness • Priority in accessing Government services, including work pass applications and a dedicated hotline to address queries on MOM related policies and transactions.

b) Resources • One-stop advisory service for Government grants, including on existing schemes and grants which best meets their needs to strengthen HC development practices •Invitations to events and networking sessions to learn and share best practices from other firms in the HCP programme

c) Recognition • A HCP mark that RecruitFirst firm may use to differentiate ourselves as an employer of choice, opportunities to be featured in HCP publicity efforts, opportunity to be shortlisted for TAFEP Awards



(Right: Jacelyn Chua, Group Business Leader of RecruitFirst received the Certificate of Partnership signed by Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng from Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Mr Zaqy Mohamad.)

