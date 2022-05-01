HRnetGroup : Recognition Award

HRnetGroup Limited
Recognition Award
RecruitFirst awarded Human Capital Partnership Employment Agency (HCP (EA))
by Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP)
The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its Singapore subsidiary RecruitFirst Pte Ltd ("RecruitFirst"), a market leader in flexible staffing and a notable employer in Singapore, has been awarded the HCP (EA) Mark in recognition of its efforts in investing in human capital, adopting fair and progressive workplace practices, and helping employers strengthen their Singapore core. This Mark is given with the support of Government agencies and Tripartite Partners (namely the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the National Trades Union Congress, and the Singapore National Employers Federation).
As a HCPartner, RecruitFirst can enjoy benefits including:
(Right: Jacelyn Chua, Group Business Leader of RecruitFirst received the Certificate of Partnership signed by Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng from Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Mr Zaqy Mohamad.)
By Order of the Board
Sim Yong Siang
Founding Chairman
1 May 2022
