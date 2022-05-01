Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. HRnetGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHZ   SG1DH2000003

HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(CHZ)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:46:15 am EDT
0.8000 SGD   +0.63%
07:07aHRNETGROUP : Recognition Award
PU
04/30CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Mr Tan Ngiap Siew As An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Hrnetgroup Limited
PU
04/28HRnetGroup Limited Declare A Final Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HRnetGroup : Recognition Award

05/01/2022 | 07:07am EDT
HRnetGroup Limited

Co. Reg. No. : 201625854G 391A Orchard Road

#23-06 Ngee Ann City Tower A Singapore 238873

Recognition Award

RecruitFirst awarded Human Capital Partnership Employment Agency (HCP (EA))

by Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP)

The Board of Directors of HRnetGroup Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its Singapore subsidiary RecruitFirst Pte Ltd ("RecruitFirst"), a market leader in flexible staffing and a notable employer in Singapore, has been awarded the HCP (EA) Mark in recognition of its efforts in investing in human capital, adopting fair and progressive workplace practices, and helping employers strengthen their Singapore core. This Mark is given with the support of Government agencies and Tripartite Partners (namely the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the National Trades Union Congress, and the Singapore National Employers Federation).

As a HCPartner, RecruitFirst can enjoy benefits including:

  • a) Responsiveness

    • • Priority in accessing Government services, including work pass applications and a dedicated hotline to address queries on MOM related policies and transactions.

  • b) Resources

    • • One-stop advisory service for Government grants, including on existing schemes and grants which best meets their needs to strengthen HC development practices

    •Invitations to events and networking sessions to learn and share best practices from other firms in the HCP programme

  • c) Recognition

    • A HCP mark that RecruitFirst firm may use to differentiate ourselves as an employer of choice, opportunities to be featured in HCP publicity efforts, opportunity to be shortlisted for TAFEP Awards

(Right: Jacelyn Chua, Group Business Leader of RecruitFirst received the Certificate of Partnership signed by Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng from Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Mr Zaqy Mohamad.)

By Order of the Board

Sim Yong Siang

Founding Chairman

1 May 2022

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 11:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
