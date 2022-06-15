Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. HRnetGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHZ   SG1DH2000003

HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(CHZ)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-06-15 am EDT
0.7650 SGD    0.00%
08:23aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/13SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/12HRNETGROUP : Share Buyback Programme
PU
Summary 
Summary

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities HRNETGROUP LIMITED (HRNETGROUP)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 15, 2022 20:16
Submitted By Sim Yong Siang
Founding Chairman
Description Purchase made by market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Apr 28, 2022
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 100,377,338
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Jun 15, 2022
Total Number of share purchased 136,300
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 136,300
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.7772
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 106,252.57
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 336,300 0.03
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 336,300 0.03
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 1,003,437,088
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 7,969,784

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 629 M 452 M 452 M
Net income 2022 68,8 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net cash 2022 373 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 768 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Ah Eng Kang Group Chief Financial Officer
Yong Siang Sim Chairman
Su Ling Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Siang Sim Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRNETGROUP LIMITED-4.97%551
RANDSTAD N.V.-21.39%8 991
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-27.75%8 856
ADECCO GROUP AG-28.11%5 822
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-19.48%4 117
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-31.35%3 922