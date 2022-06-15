Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

|
|
Announcement Title
|
|
Announcement Subtitle
|
|
Securities
|
HRNETGROUP LIMITED (HRNETGROUP)
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 15, 2022 20:16
|
Submitted By
|
Sim Yong Siang
Founding Chairman
|
Description
|
Purchase made by market acquisition.
|
Details
|
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date
|
Apr 28, 2022
|
Section A
|
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
|
100,377,338
|
Purchase By Market Acquisition
|
Yes
|
|
|
Singapore Exchange
|
Oversea Exchange
|
Date of Purchase
|
Jun 15, 2022
|
Total Number of share purchased
|
136,300
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
0
|
Number of shares held as treasury shares
|
136,300
|
Price Paid per share
|
Price Paid per share
|
SGD 0.7772
|
|
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
|
106,252.57
|
|
Section B
|
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
|
No
|
Section C
|
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
336,300
|
0.03
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0.0
|
Total
|
336,300
|
0.03
|
Section D
|
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase
|
1,003,437,088
|
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
|
7,969,784
Disclaimer
HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
629 M
452 M
452 M
|Net income 2022
|
68,8 M
49,4 M
49,4 M
|Net cash 2022
|
373 M
268 M
268 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,3x
|Yield 2022
|5,16%
|
|Capitalization
|
768 M
551 M
551 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,63x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,54x
|Nbr of Employees
|839
|Free-Float
|20,0%
|
|
