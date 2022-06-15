Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Subtitle Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Securities HRNETGROUP LIMITED (HRNETGROUP)



Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 15, 2022 20:16

Submitted By Sim Yong Siang

Founding Chairman

Description Purchase made by market acquisition.

Details

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Apr 28, 2022

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 100,377,338

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Jun 15, 2022 Total Number of share purchased 136,300 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 136,300 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.7772 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 106,252.57

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 336,300 0.03 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 336,300 0.03

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 1,003,437,088