Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 24, 2022 22:19
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG220624OTHRJ9IB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sim Yong Siang
Designation
Founding Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Purchase made by market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
28/04/2022
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
100,377,338
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
24/06/2022
Total Number of shares purchased
36,500
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
36,500
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.7719
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 28,259.51
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
648,500
0.06
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
648,500
0.06
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
1,003,124,888
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
8,281,984
Disclaimer
HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 14:35:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
