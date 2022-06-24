Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. HRnetGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHZ   SG1DH2000003

HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(CHZ)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:59 2022-06-24 am EDT
0.7750 SGD   +0.65%
10:36aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/20SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/17SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

06/24/2022 | 10:36am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 24, 2022 22:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG220624OTHRJ9IB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sim Yong Siang
Designation Founding Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Purchase made by market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 28/04/2022
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 100,377,338
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 24/06/2022
Total Number of shares purchased 36,500
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 36,500
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.7719
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 28,259.51
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 648,500 0.06
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 648,500 0.06
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,003,124,888
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 8,281,984

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 14:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 629 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2022 68,8 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net cash 2022 373 M 269 M 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 777 M 560 M 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart HRNETGROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HRnetGroup Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRNETGROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,77 SGD
Average target price 1,10 SGD
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ah Eng Kang Group Chief Financial Officer
Yong Siang Sim Chairman
Su Ling Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Siang Sim Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRNETGROUP LIMITED-4.35%556
RANDSTAD N.V.-23.37%9 132
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-28.17%8 712
ADECCO GROUP AG-28.65%6 163
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-19.25%4 145
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-30.33%3 986