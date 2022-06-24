Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 24, 2022 22:19

Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG220624OTHRJ9IB

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sim Yong Siang

Designation Founding Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Purchase made by market acquisition.

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 28/04/2022

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 100,377,338

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 24/06/2022 Total Number of shares purchased 36,500 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 36,500

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.7719 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 28,259.51

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 648,500 0.06 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 648,500 0.06

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,003,124,888