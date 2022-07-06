Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. HRnetGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHZ   SG1DH2000003

HRNETGROUP LIMITED

(CHZ)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:46 2022-07-06 am EDT
0.7800 SGD    0.00%
09:04aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/04SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/01HRNETGROUP : Peoplesearch Receives 3 Client Recognition Awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

07/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 6, 2022 20:50
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG220706OTHRCX9V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sim Yong Siang
Designation Founding Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Purchase made by market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 28/04/2022
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 100,377,338
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 06/07/2022
Total Number of shares purchased 165,900
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 165,900
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.7841
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 130,475.4
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 1,216,200 0.12
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 1,216,200 0.12
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,002,557,188
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 8,849,684

Disclaimer

HRnetGroup Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 13:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HRNETGROUP LIMITED
09:04aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/04SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
07/01HRNETGROUP : Peoplesearch Receives 3 Client Recognition Awards
PU
06/30HRNETGROUP : Changes In The Composition Of The Board And Board Committees
PU
06/30HRNETGROUP : New Board Composition & Appointments
PU
06/30CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Sato Hiroshi As Independent Non-Ex..
PU
06/30CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Pong Chen Yih As Independent Non-E..
PU
06/30HRnetGroup Limited Announces Executive Changes, With Effect From 1 July, 2022
CI
06/29SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06/27SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 629 M 447 M 447 M
Net income 2022 68,8 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net cash 2022 373 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 782 M 556 M 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart HRNETGROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HRnetGroup Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRNETGROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,78 SGD
Average target price 1,10 SGD
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ah Eng Kang Group Chief Financial Officer
Yong Siang Sim Chairman
Su Ling Heng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Chen Yih Pong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRNETGROUP LIMITED-3.11%556
RANDSTAD N.V.-24.25%8 519
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-32.39%8 400
ADECCO GROUP AG-32.38%5 649
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.40%4 402
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-19.92%4 102