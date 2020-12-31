Hrvatska postanska banka d d : At HPB the Account has been Opened for Donations to the City of Petrinja and Glina

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA, dioničko društvo

Management Board Office

Press Release

AT HPB THE ACCOUNT HAS BEEN OPENED FOR DONATIONS TO THE CITY OF PETRINJA I GLINA

Zagreb, 30 December 2020 - Citizens may pay their donations free of any fee

At Hrvatska poštanska banka the special account has been opened to pay the donations to the City of Petrinja and the Bank invites all citizens who are in position to participate in the action of collecting monetary assistance in order to repair as soon as possible the damages in the areas hit by the earthquake. The citizens may make their donations free of any fee to IBAN: HR28 23900011500198069, with reference to the number HR68 PNB 7765-PIN, and the payments from abroad to SWIFT HPBZHR2X. The specified account is multi-currency.

At Hrvatska poštanska banka the account has been opened also for donations to the City of Glina, number: HR87 23900011500198462, and the payments may be made also without any fee, using the same model and reference number as for the City of Petrinja.

Wishing to help to those whose homes have been destroyed, and expressing its social responsibility in respect of the community where it operates, Hrvatska poštanska banka donated to the City of Petrinja HRK one million.

Media Relations

HPB Office of Corporate Communications 01 4804 920, 4805 057

pr@hpb.hr

www.hpb.hr

