    HPB   HRHPB0RA0002

HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D.D.

(HPB)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
840.00 HRK   -2.33%
Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - Consolidated investor information 30.6.2022.pdf

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
HPB Group H1 2022

Investor information

1

LEI

529900D5G4V6THXC5P79

Home Member

Republic of Croatia

State of Issuer

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA d.d.

ISIN

HRHPB0RA0002

Management Board

Stock Exchange

HPB-R-A

Jurišićeva ulica 4, HR-10000 Zagreb

Identifier

Phone: +385 1 4804 400, +385 1 4804 409

Regulated Market/

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Segment

Official Market

Fax: +385 1 4810 773

Zagreb, July 29, 2022

No: F21-6/2022-TB

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ("HANFA")

Croatian News Agency OTS HINA

Subject: HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA, p.l.c.

  • Other non-regulated information

Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c., as parent company of HPB Group, announces Investor's materials for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c.

Hrvatska poštanska banka, d.d. Jurišićeva ulica 4, 10000 Zagreb, Croatia phone: 072 472 472 hpb@hpb.hr www.hpb.hr

Management Board: Marko Badurina, Chairman Anto Mihaljević, Member Ivan Soldo, Member Marijana Miličević, President of the

Supervisory Board IBAN: HR46 2390 0011 0700 0002 9 SWIFT: HPBZHR2X OIB: 87939104217 Registered with Zagreb

Commercial Court under number MBS: 080010698 Base Capital 1.214.775.000,00 kn, divided into 2.024.625 ordinary shares in nominal amount of 600,00 kn (paid in full)

Limitation of liability

The information and data contained in this presentation are intended to be general background information on Hrvatska poštanska banka p.l.c. as the parent company of the Hrvatska poštanska banka Group (hereinafter referred to as the Bank, Group or HPB and its activities. It is supplied in summary form and therefore not necessarily complete. Certain statements contained herein may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements about HPB, which are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, words such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "contemplates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As such, no forward- looking statement can be guaranteed. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, and the development of the industries in which we compete, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

This presentation contains financial and non-financial information and statistical data relating to HPB. Such information and data are presented for illustrative purposes only. This presentation may include information and data derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified, therefore HPB hereby expressly makes no representation of warranty of any kind, including, but not limited to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the provided information and data. This presentation is for information purposes only and contains neither a recommendation to buy or sell nor an offer of sale or subscription to shares nor does it constitute an invitation to make an offer to sell shares.

This presentation has been prepared and the data checked with the greatest possible care. Nonetheless, rounding, transmission, typesetting and printing errors cannot be ruled out. In the summing up of rounded amounts and percentages, rounding-off differences may occur.

2

HPB Group significantly strengthened by the acquisition of Nova Hrvatska banka

  • On April 14, 2022, HPB took control over NHB
  • Intensive acquisition activities are underway, and integration with the parent company is expected in 2023
  • Consolidated unaudited financial statements include the financial result of NHB from the acquisition date (April 14, 2022) to the reporting date (June 30, 2022)
  • This report contains all data available and known at the time of creation
  • Given that post-acquisition activities (PPA and due diligence) are ongoing, during this process it is possible to obtain information that is not, nor can be, known at the moment
  • This report contains the expected costs of the transaction, which are based on the estimates of the consultants, without estimating the costs of the software application, restructuring costs and other related costs, which are not known at this time
  • The aforementioned circumstances may have an impact on the content of the report.

Parent company

Hrvatska

poštanska

banka d.d.

Subsidiaries

Nova hrvatska

HPB Invest

HPB-nekretnine

banka d.d.

d.o.o.

d.o.o.

4

Ensured preconditions for successful NHB's integration by the end of 2023

Pre-project

Official project start date

Regular meetings with

Beginning of

activities

teams (streams)

operating activities

June 8

2023.

Appointed members of the

Presentation of integration

Defined

project

structure,

project teams of both banks.

process methodology.

defined

working

areas

(streams) and and identified

Initial GAP analyzes were

priority processes and tasks.

made.

5

Source: HPB management reports

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HPB dd published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
