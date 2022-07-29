Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - Consolidated investor information 30.6.2022.pdf

Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c., as parent company of HPB Group, announces Investor's materials for the period ended June 30, 2022.
HPB Group significantly strengthened by the acquisition of Nova Hrvatska banka
On April 14, 2022, HPB took control over NHB
Intensive acquisition activities are underway, andintegration with the parent company is expected in 2023
Consolidated unaudited financial statements include the financial result of NHB from the acquisition date (April 14, 2022) to the reporting date (June 30, 2022)
This report contains all data available and known at the time of creation
Given that post-acquisition activities (PPA and due diligence) are ongoing, during this process it is possible to obtain information that is not, nor can be, known at the moment
This report contains the expected costs of the transaction, which are based on the estimates of the consultants, without estimating the costs of the software application, restructuring costs and other related costs, which are not known at this time
The aforementioned circumstances may have an impact on the content of the report.
Parent company
Hrvatska
poštanska
banka d.d.
Subsidiaries
Nova hrvatska
HPB Invest
HPB-nekretnine
banka d.d.
d.o.o.
d.o.o.
Ensured preconditions for successful NHB's integration by the end of 2023
Pre-project
Official project start date
Regular meetings with
Beginning of
activities
teams (streams)
operating activities
June 8
2023.
Appointed members of the
Presentation of integration
Defined
project
structure,
project teams of both banks.
process methodology.
defined
working
areas
(streams) and and identified
Initial GAP analyzes were
priority processes and tasks.
made.
