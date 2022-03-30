Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Hrvatska postanska banka d.d.
  News
  Summary
    HPB   HRHPB0RA0002

HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D.D.

(HPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - HPB Annual report 2021

03/30/2022 | 11:04am EDT
TRANSLATION

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA P.L.C.

Annual report for 2021

Zagreb, March 2022

Note: Report in PDF format is unofficial report.

Official report is publicly available in European Single Electronic Format

Content

Introduction

Mission, vision and corporative valuesKey Financial Indicators

Statement by the president of the Management Board

Management Board of Hrvatska Poštanska Banka p.l.c.

Macroeconomic environment

Business environment

Management Board Statement of Condition of HPB p.l.c. Internal control system and control functions

Development plan of Hrvatska poštanska banka p.l.c.

Non-financial report for 2021

Report on Application of the Corporate Governance Code

Hrvatska poštanska banka organizational structure

Human resource management in HPB Subsidiaries operations

Responsibilities of the Management Board for the preparation and approval of the Annual financial statements

Independent Auditor's Report

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Reserves Consolidates Cash Flow Statement

Separate Statement of Financial Position Separate Profit and Loss Statement

Separate Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

Separate Statement of Changes in Equity and Reserves Separate Cash Flow Statement

Notes to the Financial Statements

Regulatory Financial Statements of Croatian National Bank Branch network and contacts

3

4

5

6

9

11

15

17

46

53

58

66

72

76

78 80

82

90

91

92

93

94

95

96

97

98

99

100

222

236

Introduction

The Annual report includes a summary of financial information, description of operations and audited financial reports together with the independent auditor's opinion for the year ended December 31, 2021, in English language. Original and official Annual report is published in Croatian.

Legal status

The Annual report includes the annual financial reports prepared in accordance with statutory accounting requirements for banks in Republic of Croatia and audited in accordance with International Standards on Auditing.

The Annual report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act and the Companies Act that require reporting to shareholders at the annual shareholders' meeting of the Management Board. According to the Accounting Law the statutory financial reports are report of financial position, PNL report with a report of comprehensive income, report of changes in equity, cash flow report and notes to the financial reports, and the Companies Act, in accordance Article 250.a and 250.b, prescribes the obligation to submit an annual report on the state of the Bank, and other members of HPB Group.

Abbreviations

In the Annual report Hrvatska Poštanska Banka p.l.c. is referred to as «the Bank» or «HPB», Hrvatska Poštanska Banka Group is referred to as «the HPB Group» or just «the Group», the Croatian National Bank is referred to as «the CNB» or «HNB», Republic of Croatia is referred to as «RH» or «HR» and the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development is referred to as «the CBRD» or «HBOR»

Exchange rates

For the purpose of translation of foreign currencies into Croatian Kuna, the following exchange rates of the CNB were used:

December 31, 2021

EUR 1 = HRK 7.517174

USD 1 = HRK 6.643548

December 31, 2010

EUR 1 = HRK 7.536898

USD 1 = HRK 6.139039

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HPB dd published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 15:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 749 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 203 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 455 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 923 M 282 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -1,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 312
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatska postanska banka d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marko Badurina Chairman-Management Board
Marijana Milicevic Chairman-Supervisory Board
eljko Lovrincevic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marijana Vuraic Kudeljan Member-Supervisory Board
Tea Baant Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D.D.30.14%282
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007