Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - HPB Annual report 2021

TRANSLATION

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA P.L.C.

Annual report for 2021

Zagreb, March 2022

Note: Report in PDF format is unofficial report.

Official report is publicly available in European Single Electronic Format

Content

Introduction

Mission, vision and corporative valuesKey Financial Indicators

Statement by the president of the Management Board

Management Board of Hrvatska Poštanska Banka p.l.c.

Macroeconomic environment

Business environment

Management Board Statement of Condition of HPB p.l.c. Internal control system and control functions

Development plan of Hrvatska poštanska banka p.l.c.

Non-financial report for 2021

Report on Application of the Corporate Governance Code

Hrvatska poštanska banka organizational structure

Human resource management in HPB Subsidiaries operations

Responsibilities of the Management Board for the preparation and approval of the Annual financial statements

Independent Auditor's Report

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and Reserves Consolidates Cash Flow Statement

Separate Statement of Financial Position Separate Profit and Loss Statement

Separate Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

Separate Statement of Changes in Equity and Reserves Separate Cash Flow Statement

Notes to the Financial Statements

Regulatory Financial Statements of Croatian National Bank Branch network and contacts

Introduction

The Annual report includes a summary of financial information, description of operations and audited financial reports together with the independent auditor's opinion for the year ended December 31, 2021, in English language. Original and official Annual report is published in Croatian.

Legal status

The Annual report includes the annual financial reports prepared in accordance with statutory accounting requirements for banks in Republic of Croatia and audited in accordance with International Standards on Auditing.

The Annual report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act and the Companies Act that require reporting to shareholders at the annual shareholders' meeting of the Management Board. According to the Accounting Law the statutory financial reports are report of financial position, PNL report with a report of comprehensive income, report of changes in equity, cash flow report and notes to the financial reports, and the Companies Act, in accordance Article 250.a and 250.b, prescribes the obligation to submit an annual report on the state of the Bank, and other members of HPB Group.

Abbreviations

In the Annual report Hrvatska Poštanska Banka p.l.c. is referred to as «the Bank» or «HPB», Hrvatska Poštanska Banka Group is referred to as «the HPB Group» or just «the Group», the Croatian National Bank is referred to as «the CNB» or «HNB», Republic of Croatia is referred to as «RH» or «HR» and the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development is referred to as «the CBRD» or «HBOR»

Exchange rates

For the purpose of translation of foreign currencies into Croatian Kuna, the following exchange rates of the CNB were used: