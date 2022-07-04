Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - Inside information_Receivables purchase and ownership share acquisition

LEI 529900D5G4V6THXC5P79 Home Member Republic of Croatia State of Issuer HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA d.d. ISIN HRHPB0RA0002 Management Board Stock Exchange HPB-R-A Jurišićeva ulica 4, HR-10000 Zagreb Identifier Phone: +385 1 4804 400, +385 1 4804 409 Regulated Market/ Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc. Segment Official Market Fax: +385 1 4810 773

Zagreb, July 4, 2022

No: F00-83/22-SS

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ("HANFA")

Croatian News Agency OTS HINA

Subject: HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA p.l.c. - Inside information - Receivables purchase and ownership share acquisition

Hrvatska poštanska banka p.l.c. (hereafter: the Bank) hereby informs the investment public that on July 4, 2022, it has closed a transaction of the acquisition of receivables and ownership stake related to loan & deposit and other relationships of Nova hrvatska banka PLC (before: Sberbank PLC, hereafter: NHB) with companies Pronam Nekretnine d.o.o. and SBERBANK EUROPE AG in liquidation (hereafter: SBAG) in total transaction amount 74,000,000.00 EUR.

With transaction in question, as a package deal, the Bank has acquired as follows:

100% ownership share in company Pronam Nekretnine d.o.o.;

receivables rights that SBAG has towards Pronam Nekretnine d.o.o. based on a loan due in 2027, with a total nominal principal outstanding of 5,300,000.00 EUR;

receivables rights that SBAG has towards NHB based on subordinated loan and MREL loan which are due between 2024 and 2029, with a total nominal principal outstanding of EUR 66,000,000.00.

In this way the Bank is continuing with optimization of the HPB Group structure, ensures business continuity through the acquisition of real estate properties which are used for core activities of the HPB Group members, minimizing future expenditures and expenses arising from debt instruments.

This transaction marks the end of inherited legacy loan & deposit business relationship of NHB, and thus of HPB Group, with SBAG.

The Bank will inform the investment public about all relevant future steps in a timely manner.

