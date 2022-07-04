Log in
    HPB   HRHPB0RA0002

HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D.D.

(HPB)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
875.00 HRK   -1.13%
875.00 HRK   -1.13%
HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D D : HPB d.d. - Inside information_Receivables purchase and ownership share acquisition
PU
04/29HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D D : Investor information and consolidated financial statements 31.03.2022.
PU
04/29HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D D : Investor information and unconsolidated financial statements 31.03.2022.
PU
Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - Inside information_Receivables purchase and ownership share acquisition

07/04/2022
LEI

529900D5G4V6THXC5P79

Home Member

Republic of Croatia

State of Issuer

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA d.d.

ISIN

HRHPB0RA0002

Management Board

Stock Exchange

HPB-R-A

Jurišićeva ulica 4, HR-10000 Zagreb

Identifier

Phone: +385 1 4804 400, +385 1 4804 409

Regulated Market/

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Segment

Official Market

Fax: +385 1 4810 773

Zagreb, July 4, 2022

No: F00-83/22-SS

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ("HANFA")

Croatian News Agency OTS HINA

Subject:

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA p.l.c.

- Inside information

- Receivables purchase and ownership share acquisition

Hrvatska poštanska banka p.l.c. (hereafter: the Bank) hereby informs the investment public that on July 4, 2022, it has closed a transaction of the acquisition of receivables and ownership stake related to loan & deposit and other relationships of Nova hrvatska banka PLC (before: Sberbank PLC, hereafter: NHB) with companies Pronam Nekretnine d.o.o. and SBERBANK EUROPE AG in liquidation (hereafter: SBAG) in total transaction amount 74,000,000.00 EUR.

With transaction in question, as a package deal, the Bank has acquired as follows:

  • 100% ownership share in company Pronam Nekretnine d.o.o.;
  • receivables rights that SBAG has towards Pronam Nekretnine d.o.o. based on a loan due in 2027, with a total nominal principal outstanding of 5,300,000.00 EUR;
  • receivables rights that SBAG has towards NHB based on subordinated loan and MREL loan which are due between 2024 and 2029, with a total nominal principal outstanding of EUR 66,000,000.00.

In this way the Bank is continuing with optimization of the HPB Group structure, ensures business continuity through the acquisition of real estate properties which are used for core activities of the HPB Group members, minimizing future expenditures and expenses arising from debt instruments.

This transaction marks the end of inherited legacy loan & deposit business relationship of NHB, and thus of HPB Group, with SBAG.

The Bank will inform the investment public about all relevant future steps in a timely manner.

Hrvatska poštanska banka p.l.c.

Hrvatska poštanska banka p.l.c. Jurišićeva ulica 4, 10000 Zagreb, Croatia phone: 072 472 472 hpb@hpb.hr www.hpb.hr

Management Board: Marko Badurina, Chairman Anto Mihaljević, Member Ivan Soldo, Member Marijana Miličević, President of the

Supervisory Board IBAN: HR46 2390 0011 0700 0002 9 SWIFT: HPBZHR2X OIB: 87939104217 Registered with Zagreb

Commercial Court under number MBS: 080010698 Base Capital 1.214.775.000,00 kn, divided into 2.024.625 ordinary shares in nominal amount of 600,00 kn (paid in full)

Disclaimer

HPB dd published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
